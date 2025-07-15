ELMCRx Solutions Receives URAC’s Full Certification for Health Utilization Management – Initial Clinical Review

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELMCRx Solutions, Inc., a premier clinical services company, is pleased to announce it has earned full certification for Health Utilization Management: Initial Clinical Review from the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC). This important milestone, effective July 1, 2025 through January 1, 2028, underscores ELMCRx’s steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality PBM program services and driving better health outcomes.“ELMCRx is honored to receive URAC’s certification for Health Utilization Management: Initial Clinical Review,” said Richard J. Fleder, Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to be recognized for the exceptional level of clinical services we provide to our clients and their covered members. This achievement highlights our dedication to excellence and reflects our alignment with URAC’s mission of advancing exceptional healthcare for all.”President Amy Gasbarro added, “ELMCRx prides itself on the quality of our services, our expert staff, and our unwavering dedication to doing what’s right for our clients and their members. As we continue to grow and expand our suite of offerings, clients can expect this same level of excellence across all our solutions.”URAC’s rigorous accreditation process demonstrates that ELMCRx operates at the highest standards of quality, accountability, and clinical integrity. As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, ELMCRx remains focused on building trust and delivering value through innovative, patient-centered solutions that elevate the pharmacy benefits experience.About ELMCRx SolutionsELMCRx Solutions, Inc. is a clinical services company dedicated to helping clients manage pharmacy benefit risk through tailored, cost-effective programs that deliver quality and measurable value. The company partners with payers, third-party administrators, and other organizations to design and implement solutions that ensure appropriate utilization, optimize patient outcomes, and control costs. ELMCRx’s experienced clinical team combines data-driven insights with compassionate care, empowering clients to navigate an increasingly complex healthcare environment with confidence. Learn more at elmcrx.com About URACFounded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. Learn more at urac.org

