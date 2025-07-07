Lindenberg Financial, KMR Financial, and Peninsula Financial Group Announce Merger

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lindenberg Financial, KMR Financial, and Peninsula Financial Group (PFG) are pleased to announce their merger, combining tenured advisory experience and resources to better serve their firm’s long-standing relationships. The advisory professionals will collaborate and operate under the Lindenberg Financial brand while preserving their professional affiliation with one of the industry’s largest independent Broker Dealer / Corporate RIA, Osaic.The merger unites decades of experience in financial planning, investment management, and retirement solutions, forming a team of advisors dedicated to helping individuals, families, and businesses achieve their financial goals. By joining forces, the firms will also expand their portfolio of services and better leverage teamwork to serve our community with more comprehensive financial planning, wealth building, and preservation. This alignment helps maintain the same personalized client-centered approach for which each firm is known."We are thrilled to partner with KMR and Peninsula and to take this step forward in enhancing the financial well-being of our collective relationships," said Chris von Lindenberg, CEO and Founder of Lindenberg. "Together, we are stronger, more innovative, and better equipped to meet the evolving needs and experience of those we serve. An added benefit to expanding our professional talent under the Lindenberg brand includes increased teaming and capabilities with respect to multi-generational planning for the families we are already helping."Kathleen "Kit" Ryan, President of KMR Financial, echoed this sentiment: "This will support the long-term relationships I care deeply about, offer additional solutions, new financial planning perspectives, and an expanded team of qualified professionals. Our shared vision and commitment to excellence make this a great partnership with Lindenberg’s capable team."Michael "Mike" Johnson, Founder of PFG, has been in the tax and financial services industry for over 50 years. While he looks forward to a new chapter of "Johnson’s Tax Service", he’s also excited to pair investment relationships with Lindenberg. "We’ve known V (Chris vonLindenberg) for nearly 20 years through our professional affiliations. I’m pleased with his decision to open offices in Sussex County and always impressed by his client focus as a CFP professional."KMR and PFG relationships will continue to be served locally, from Lindenberg’s Lewes Beach office on Savannah Rd., ensuring clients can conveniently access their team. The transition is expected to be very seamless for clients, and the Lindenberg team is excited to welcome new relationships into our family.For more information about the merger and services offered by Lindenberg Financial, please visit https://www.lindenbergfinancial.com or contact Chris Sherman, COO of Lindenberg Financial, via email at cms@lindenbergfinancial.comSecurities and advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth*, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC.* Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth. Insurance services also offered by Lindenberg Financial, Inc.

