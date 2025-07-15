Kari Donovan, of North Carolina, appointed VFAF National Ambassador said Christi Tasker Veterans for America First

Kari Donovan Veterans for America First Veterans for America First North Carolina David Draper Veterans for America First Jimbo Shiver VFAF Veterans for America First

Kari Donovan joins the official North Carolina chapter with David Draper and Veteran Jimbo Shiver as we expand our state team in preparation to relaunch NC and fight to elect MAGA candidates in 2026” — Jared Craig VFAF Vice President

CARY , NC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the pressroom of L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for America First Kari Donovan has lived in Cary, North Carolina, for over 20 years and has been active with the NCGOP for nearly that entire time. She has worked across multiple campaigns as a strategist, photographer, social media pundit, and grassroots organizer. Notably, Kari worked with Earl Phillips, Donald Trump’s North Carolina state campaign director, during the 2015–2016 election cycle and later contributed to the RNC’s Trump Victory campaign through the NCGOP in 2020.In 2024, she wrote pro-Trump content for Steve Bannon’s WarRoom and Ben Bergquam’s Frontline America, solidifying her role as a leading voice in the America First movement. A political writer and activist since 1998, Kari began following politics on Free Republic in the pre–Tea Party era and has since contributed to outlets such as Big League Politics, National File, Republic Brief, Gateway Pundit, and Roger Stone’s Stone Cold Truth. Her work has supported key America First figures, including David J. Harris Jr., Ben Bergquam, and Steve Bannon. She is currently a writer for WarRoom.Most importantly, Kari is a 25-year veteran of homeschooling her three children and has been involved in education reform for nearly 30 years.The forthcoming North Carolina State Chapter Website will replace the previously existing cloned website and be operated by Jared Craig VFAF National from Georgia : https://ecorp.sos.ga.gov/BusinessSearch/BusinessInformation?businessId=3771235 In other VFAF News:VFAF National Ambassador Jen Charlton Leads Maryland-Based Relief for Texas Flood VictimsFREDERICK, MD – Veterans for America First (VFAF) National Ambassador Jen Charlton, host of The Jen Charlton Show on WFMD AM, is coordinating relief efforts from Maryland in support of Vet Force—the organization’s national volunteer program currently deployed in Texas delivering emergency supplies to flood victims.The Maryland State Chapter of Veterans for America First is led by Lt. Col. Berney Flowers.Charlton brings significant emergency management and public outreach experience to the mission. She previously served under the Hogan Administration as Director of Community Outreach at the Maryland Department of Human Services and later as Director of Communications at the Baltimore City Department of Social Services (BCDSS), where she worked closely with agency leadership across the state.Fred Propheter, representing the Frederick County Conservative Club, is organizing the shipment of essential supplies to support VFAF’s boots on the ground, led by Kimberly Taiko Moyers and her veteran-led team in Texas. In addition to coordinating Maryland shipments, Charlton is leveraging her nationwide media network to help direct needed supplies to Moyers' team for distribution.The latest need is at this time equipment is needed they have plenty of food and water. to contribute can reach out via email at connect@VFAF.us. Jen Charlton and the VFAF team will coordinate logistics.VFAF Vet Force was the first boots on the ground delivering essential flood relief in Texas.Veterans for America First (VFAF) is a grassroots America First organization founded in 2015 (originally as Veterans for Trump). It supports conservative veterans and veterans' issues through political engagement, community outreach, and advocacy Vet Force is VFAF's recently launched national volunteer program, officially inaugurated in January 2025.Modeled on the campaign-style "Trump Force 47," Vet Force mobilizes veterans, law enforcement, and patriotic civilians into "boots-on-the-ground" volunteer teams. These teams engage in emergency relief, public safety advocacy, youth mentoring, voter education, disaster response, and support for MAGA-aligned campaigns. In Georgia, Vet Force is led by Devonta "Sully" Sullivan, a former police officer now serving as National Ambassador. Sullivan's team has restored a shelter at Park Avenue Baptist Church in Atlanta and recently organized a holiday blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross—efforts aimed at addressing homelessness, healthcare shortages, and community revitalization.The VFAF Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.

Patriots Perspective interview with Kari Donovan

