Major safety upgrades for Bentzen Court

Release date: 15/07/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government has taken significant steps to address security concerns and ensure community safety at the Housing Trust units at 61 Walkerville Terrace, Gilberton.

Following ongoing discussions with tenants and neighbours, a comprehensive package of safety and amenity improvements designed to create a safe, respectful and connected environment will be implemented at the site.

The strategy focuses on community safety and crime reduction, responding to antisocial behaviour by public housing tenants, neighbour relations, property enhancements and cleaning and waste control.

The plan is complemented by the Government’s new policies to crackdown on anti-social behaviour by Housing Trust tenants.

CCTV and security lighting will be installed at the complex to increase visibility within the common areas, reduce non-tenant foot traffic and prevent squatters.

A dedicated housing officer has been assigned to oversee tenancy selection and site management.

The Housing Trust will immediately undertake an audit of the boundary fences and replace degraded fencing with anti-climb, durable materials.

The Trust will also implement routine common area cleaning, partner with council to improve rubbish bin infrastructure and shopping trolley removal and address external laundries and outbuildings to remove unapproved storage.

To ensure the implementation of the strategy, the Trust will provide weekly updates on progress to the Town of Walkerville and maintain ongoing partnerships with SA Police and community and support services.

Regular tenant forums will also be held to hear feedback from tenants about the improvement plan and the liveability of the site.

Ongoing independent security patrols and 24/7 site monitoring will continue during the improvement phase.

SA Police data shows that there were 367 police incidents at Bentzen Court between January 2023 and June 2025.

The Minister for Housing and Urban Development has held meetings with several neighbouring residents and the Town of Walkerville and will continue to maintain these important conversations with locals to ensure the implementation of the strategy.

This year, the Government removed the use of verbal warnings and replaced them with written, formal warnings in the first instance.

Tenants who are removed from Housing Trust properties are not able to apply for another Housing Trust property for a minimum of 12 months and will be directed towards homelessness services.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

The safety of the community remains a top priority for our Government. That is why we have taken swift action to ensure that the Housing Trust units at 61 Walkerville Terrace are safe and well-managed.

What happened at the Bentzen Court site last month was a tragedy and my thoughts are with Andrew Sorby-Adams’ family and friends.

These measures will address anti-social behaviour, reduce crime and create a more connected and respectful community.

We want to ensure that those who live here are good neighbours and contribute positively to the community.

The Minister has met with local residents and will continue to engage with the community to ensure these improvements deliver real results.