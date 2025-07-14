Funds flow to drought-hit clubs

Release date: 15/07/25

More than 600 sport and active recreation clubs impacted by drought have secured vital support under a new grant program helping to ease financial pressures and keep communities active.

The Regional Drought Relief Round – introduced by the Malinauskas Government – enables clubs to access up to $5,000 to continue providing programs and services in regional communities.

630 successful recipients will share in $1.75 million in drought-relief funding, with the highest uptake in Yorke and Mid North (186 clubs), Eyre and Western (97), Limestone Coast (87) and Murray and Mallee (86) regions.

Applications for the initiative – a new and additional round of the Active Club Program – were assessed and approved on a rolling basis, allowing clubs to access and use the funds quickly to address urgent needs.

Grants can be used to implement water-saving and drought-resilient measures, support energy efficient initiatives and deliver utility bill relief, reducing operating costs for local organisations.

Moonta Football Club used their $5,000 grant to help upgrade and replace an old sprinkler system as well as covering water costs, transforming the town’s oval from brown dirt with little grass cover to a healthy, competition-standard green surface.

Funding can also go towards essential costs like equipment, uniforms and professional development for coaches and staff – removing barriers to participation and encouraging more people to get involved in community sport and recreation.

This program forms part of the Malinauskas Government’s $73 million Drought Support Package, aimed at boosting wellbeing, resilience and economic recovery in communities affected by prolonged dry conditions.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

We are backing in regional clubs and the people who make them thrive, especially in communities doing it tough.

This program helps ensure clubs hit hard by drought can continue to bring people together and keep players active and engaged.

Funding delivered is already making a real difference on the ground, whether that’s installing modern water-saving infrastructure or covering the cost of new uniforms.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

Sporting clubs are at the heart of our regional communities – they bring people together during the tough times and the good.

So many of our regional communities are doing it tough right now, and investing in their sustainability means investing in their local facilities.

This funding, in some cases, will be the difference that enables them to have safe and functional facilities that properly serve their players and playing community.

Attributable to Moonta Football Club Chairman and grant recipient Josh Ritter

By replacing the sprinkler system and consistently watering our club’s oval we are able to provide healthy and safe facilities for our players to use, fostering and enhancing participation.

As the old sprinkler system that was over 40 years old had started to deteriorate and with the lack of summer rain we had, the oval’s grass was practically dead earlier this year. Players were training on hard dirt, which is not safe for a contact sport.

This funding program is important because for a community run not-for-profit we are limited in our revenue streams. The total cost for getting the oval healthy came to an excess of $25,000, so the grant helped pay for some of these expenses.

Without these types of grants being available clubs like ours reduce expenditure in other key areas, which then stunts efforts for facility upgrades and participation programs as funding is redirected to pay expenses – such as a large water bill.