Unity, Excellence & Celebration: A Historic Gathering of Gujarati Physicians in Atlanta

Consul General with Convention Team FIPA team at Convention Physician Leaders

In a remarkable display of unity, innovation, and cultural pride, the Gujarati Physicians Convention 2025 brought together over 2,000 physicians from across the U.S. and beyond for a landmark event held at the prestigious Signia Hilton in Atlanta from July 2–6, 2025.

The five-day celebration seamlessly blended academic excellence with vibrant cultural heritage, reaffirming the strength and influence of the Gujarati medical community in America.

💼 Visionary Leadership of Dr Ajeet Kothari and the team Behind the Scenes

Led by Chairman Dr. Ajeet Kothari, and Co-Chairs Dr. Shirish Patel, Dr. Gunjan Shukla, Dr. Sumul Rawal, and Dr. Raj Bhayani, the organizing team curated a dynamic experience focused on empowerment, education, and connection. This event would not have been possible without the strong leadership of Dr Ajeet Kothari.

The Consul General of India in Atlanta Mr Babu graced the occasion by his presence and applauded the great leadership and gathering.

The legendary Gujarati leader Dr Kiran Patel was recognized for his dedication to medical field.

Dr Ashok Jain Finance Committee Co Chair and Dr Dalsukh Madia Finanace Committee Chair along with other core members helped raise record funds to make this event financially successful.

Dr Madhu Parikh was honored with lifetime Achievement award for his outstanding contribution and dedication to bring Gujarati physicians together.

The core planning team, including Dr. Mukesh Patel, Dr. Manoj Shah, Dr. Vinod Shah, and Dr. Naresh Parikh, ensured every detail reflected excellence, hospitality, and tradition. The participation of physician leaders Dr Kishan Agarwal, Dr Madhu Agarwal, Dr Shobha Gupta Dr Ajeet Singhvi, Dr Surendra Purohit, Dr Anjana and Gautam Sammaders, Dr Smita Lodha was greatly appreciated.

📚 Cutting-Edge CME & Thought Leadership by Dr Gunjan Shukla and Dr MohanDurve

Attendees were treated to a world-class Continuing Medical Education (CME) program that featured leading voices from various specialties. Sessions ranged from clinical updates and global health trends to leadership in medicine and digital transformation. All CME Sessions were super-packed by delegates who greatly appreciated the world class quality of topics for CME and outstanding presentations by world leaders in their field

🍽️ Culinary & Cultural Delights

Food was more than nourishment—it was a celebration of tradition. Guests enjoyed authentic Gujarati fare alongside global cuisine, showcasing the diversity and richness of Indian culinary culture by Rajbhog caterers.

Evenings came alive with performances, dance, music, and laughter—unifying generations of Gujarati-American physicians under one roof.

🤝 Networking That Inspires

The event created rare and valuable opportunities for physicians to exchange ideas, collaborate across states and specializations, and build lasting friendships. For young physicians, it served as a mentorship hub; for veterans, a celebration of legacy.

The team greatly appreciated the grand sponsors of the event Dr Bharat Sanghani of Ignite and Encore investments, Questcorp mining, Phoenix Capital Partners, Wall Street Alliance Group, Maulesh Patel of Bridgewater assets and others.

Federation of Indian Physicians Associations FIPA organisation is grateful to Organizing Committee for allowing to be part of this historic Event.

💃 Dazzling Entertainment

One of the most unforgettable moments of the convention was the electrifying performance by the Sonali Vyas Jani Dance Company. With breathtaking choreography, rhythmic precision, and contagious energy, the dancers left the audience spellbound, drawing standing ovations and loud applause. The cultural extravaganza added vibrant color and emotion to the evening’s festivities. Mr Jatin shah and his team provided tremendous logistical support for entertainment and transport from venue and airport

🎉 Legacy of a Lifetime and Future ahead

The Gujarati Physicians Convention 2025 was not just a conference—it was a movement. It was a celebration of identity, achievement, and togetherness. With a strong foundation laid by this year’s organizing committee, the community looks forward to even greater milestones ahead.

All the delegates left the conference with great sense of gratitude towards the organizers Dr Ajeet Kothari and Team for such an amazing convention and they all firmly committed to join the next year convention as the location and date is to be announced soon.

