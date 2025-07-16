Smith Names Three New Directors of Human Resources

Smith Company Logo Gabriela Anderson, Director of Human Resources, Americas Winnie Wong, Director of Human Resources, APAC Sandra Francoulon, Director of Human Resources, EMEA

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of three new regional HR directors. Gabriela Anderson, Winnie Wong, and Sandra Francoulon have been named Directors of Human Resources for the Americas, APAC, and EMEA regions, respectively. In these roles, they will enhance the employee experience within their regions and cultivate an inclusive culture that supports professional development and growth for the organization.Gabriela joined Smith’s Human Resources department in 2021. She quickly grew within the company and was most recently named Senior HR Manager, Americas in 2023. As Director of Human Resources, Americas, she will focus on driving sustainability and standardization across the department, as well as building cross-functional and strategic partnerships throughout the region.“Smith’s people are our greatest asset, and we are always looking for opportunities to strengthen our company culture,” said Gabriela. “I am truly honored to step into this new leadership role at Smith as we create solutions to elevate our employees and align our people-focused strategies with the needs of the business.”Winnie began her career at Smith in 2021 as Senior HR Manager, APAC, and her colleagues quickly recognized her passionate and well-rounded leadership style. She has helped grow Smith’s Asia-Pacific business with her exceptional talent acquisition , talent management, organizational development, and employee-engagement initiatives. As she steps into this new role, Winnie brings a forward-looking vision rooted in collaboration and inclusivity across the region.“Smith is a terrific company built on a foundation of excellence, a vibrant culture, and a team of committed individuals who drive our success every day,” said Winnie. “I am excited to continue building agile teams, nurturing future leaders, and providing exceptional HR service to help our employees and business succeed.”Sandra joined Smith as a Corporate Recruiter in 2018. She has since served in a variety of leadership roles, including Recruiting Partner, HR Manager, and Senior HR Manager, EMEA. She has built a strong Human Resources team to support the EMEA region while also improving systems for payroll, compensation, and benefits.“Our people are the heart of Smith, shaping our achievements and making us a leader in our field,” said Sandra. “I am excited to launch initiatives that will foster growth and empower our employees, and I look forward to working closely with the team to draw from each other’s strengths and expertise as we continue to help the business excel.”With their steadfast support and insightful guidance, Winnie, Sandra, and Gabriela are well positioned to scale Smith’s global HR strategies while remaining grounded in the company’s people-first values.“I am incredibly proud to see Sandra, Gabriela, and Winnie take on these well-earned leadership roles within our Human Resources team,” said Denise Halaska, Chief People Officer at Smith. “Each of them has played a pivotal role in shaping the capabilities of our HR function across their regions. Their unwavering dedication, insight, and commitment to our people have elevated and strengthened our organization, and I am confident that we will continue to build a department that drives growth and empowers every Smith employee to thrive.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

