Cortavo Recognized as a High Performer in the G2 Summer 2025 Reports

Cortavo, a leading managed IT services provider in the Southeast, is proud to announce its recognition as a High Performer in the G2 Summer 2025 reports.

Cortavo’s consistent recognition as a High Performer reflects our dedication to client success, innovation, and excellence across every industry we serve.” — Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every quarter, the G2 Reports highlight the top-rated service providers in key technology categories, showcasing those who excel in client satisfaction, technical expertise, and consistent results. Providers earn recognition by achieving high satisfaction ratings and maintaining a strong commitment to customer success.This summer, Cortavo has been featured in several categories, including IT Outsourcing, IT Infrastructure Consulting, Cloud Consulting, and Managed IT Services, reflecting its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction in the IT industry.In the most recent report, Cortavo received exceptional satisfaction ratings from clients:Ease of Doing Business With: 97%Communication Skills: 97%Level of Professionalism: 99%Level of Responsiveness: 98%Ability to Execute: 97%Expertise of Team: 96%Cortavo also earned a strong 94% likelihood to recommend, well above industry averages. The company, recognized as a High Performer every season since Spring 2024, serves clients across industries, including construction, staffing & recruiting, legal, nonprofit, environmental, and behavioral health, delivering tailored support to meet each sector’s unique needs.“Cortavo’s consistent recognition as a High Performer reflects our dedication to client success, innovation, and excellence across every industry we serve,” says Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo, who brings over 15 years of experience in the technology space.Cortavo’s recognition in the G2 Summer Reports highlights its consistent ability to help businesses reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and achieve their goals through reliable, tailored IT support.About CortavoSimplifying technology, enabling growth, and empowering organizations to thrive.Cortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, offering comprehensive helpdesk support, cybersecurity, internet connectivity, cloud data storage, and the computer hardware and software essential to managing technology needs.Dedicated to simplifying IT for small U.S.-based organizations by acting as their full-service IT department, Cortavo also empowers midmarket organizations with scalable solutions and advanced services. Through proactive support and reliable infrastructure, Cortavo reduces downtime, boosts productivity, and drives sustainable growth.Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo delivers the technology foundation businesses need to thrive and evolve nationwide. For more information, visit www.cortavo.com About G2G2 is a leading business software review platform that empowers businesses to make informed decisions about their software needs. By collecting and verifying customer reviews, G2 offers invaluable insights that help vendors enhance their ratings and visibility within the B2B SaaS market.Buyers can rely on G2 to read genuine user reviews, view user-generated product ratings, and compare various software alternatives. Visit Cortavo on G2

