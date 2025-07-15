Ultimate Guide Offers Aging-in-Place Tips from ServiceMaster By Simons

An elderly woman smiles confidently in her bright, safe living room after home upgrades for aging in place. The ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons team, proudly serving Chicagoland with trusted expertise in home restoration and aging-in-place solutions. A ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons technician carefully installs a grab bar to enhance bathroom safety for aging-in-place clients.

ServiceMaster By Simons shares expert tips to help families make aging-in-place safer with 10 essential home upgrades.

Helping families protect what matters most has been our mission for over 40 years, and this guide gives them the tools to do just that with confidence.” — Sam Simon, Owner, ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons Releases Ultimate Guide to Aging-in-Place Home ImprovementsServiceMaster Restoration By Simons, a leading disaster restoration firm serving Chicagoland, has announced the release of its latest resource: The Ultimate Guide to Aging-in-Place Home Improvements : 10 Essential Upgrades + Expert Tips from Sam Simon.This comprehensive guide is designed to help families nationwide make their homes safer and more comfortable for aging parents. With nearly 77% of adults over 50 wanting to age in place, according to AARP, the need for accessible and practical home upgrades has never been greater.“Helping families protect what matters most has been our mission for over 40 years,” said Sam Simon, owner of ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons and IICRC Master Fire & Water Restorer. “This guide brings together expert advice, real-life solutions, and financial resources so families can plan with confidence.”Highlights of the guide include:10 essential aging-in-place home upgrades, such as walk-in bathtubs, smart home devices, lever-style door handles, and medical alert systemsFinancing tips, including veteran grants, state programs, and nonprofit assistancePractical advice for starting family conversations about home safetyA real-life Chicago case study showing how these improvements changed one family’s lifeDesigned as an evergreen resource, the guide also offers local insights for Chicagoland families facing seasonal risks like icy sidewalks and stairways, while providing advice applicable nationwide.ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons, founded in Chicago in 1929, is the nation’s oldest disaster restoration brand and serves the North Shore, Lake County, DuPage County, and the greater Chicago area. The company is an IICRC Certified Firm and a proud member of the Restoration Industry Association.For more information or to read the full guide, visit: https://servicemaster-restorationbysimons.com Media Contact:Sam SimonOwner, ServiceMaster Restoration By SimonsPhone: (773) 376-1110Email: info@servicemaster-rbs.comWebsite: https://servicemaster-restorationbysimons.com

