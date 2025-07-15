Summer Sweepstakes News - Ballard Designs Reports Why Everyone Is Ready to Dream About Interior Decor Again

Ballard Designs summer furniture and decor to dream big about... and enjoy staycation days everyday at home.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The business of sweepstakes, games and contests, as estimated in a recent Business Research report , will likely grow from a 6.5 billion dollar sized-industry in 2024 to an 11 billion dollar one by 2033, with prizes as diverse as the imagination. But for interior design lovers, it’s time to listen up and dream big now.Leading home furnishings retailer, Ballard Designs, announces its “Endless Summer Giveaway” starting July 15th, running through August 8th. Entrants will vie for a chance to win one of three gift certificates totaling thousands of dollars in Ballard merchandise.“Sweepstakes are about fantasy,” notes Melissa Metcalf, senior manager of CRM marketing for Ballard Designs. “Entering is a great excuse to daydream about winning and decorating your new bedroom, living room, or outdoor space, plus it’s a lot of fun.”The goal of any marketing campaign is to drive sales, and sweepstakes are unique in their ability to create excitement and a sense of urgency among participants.According to Metcalf, that’s especially true for Ballard Besties, the brand’s fond nickname for its biggest fans.“Our best customers love to engage with the brand online,” Metcalf explains. “So, creating a sweepstakes around social media was our best plan for meeting them where they live, share and play.”There are no requirements to buy anything to enter Ballard’s latest summer giveaway – just the need to give a mobile number to engage with the company via text (entrants may opt out at any time without affect to their entry).“Even if you don’t win,” says Metcalf, “it pays off to enter. Throughout the year, anyone who enters will receive exclusive promotions and special discounts only available via texts.”Previous Ballard summer sweepstakes winners have used their Ballard Bucks to complete their dream rooms or start all new decorating projects. This year’s three lucky winners will receive a gift certificate to purchase their choice of Ballard merchandise and have up to one year to spend it.“Whether you’re engaging with us online or you happen to be visiting one of our retail stores, you’ll have a chance to win,” Melissa Metcalf adds. “It’s fun to imagine the possibilities and think, ‘I just entered a sweepstakes and maybe I’ll really win’, right? And maybe you will!”NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Official Rules are available at http://attn.tv/ballarddesigns/giveawayterms.html and will provide odds, details and how to enter without joining Sponsor’s SMS program.)About Ballard DesignsSince 1982, Ballard Designshas offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of QVC GroupSM, a live social shopping company that also includes QVC, HSN, Frontgate, Garnet Hilland Grandin Road

