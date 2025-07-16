Bethesda Physician Unveils New Hormone Therapy Website

Bethesda physician Mark E. Richards, MD announces the launch of his new website, which focuses on bio-identical pellet hormone therapy.

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark E. Richards, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon and hormone therapy specialist , is an international leader in promoting wellness through hormone restoration therapy . “Environmental toxins’ interference with critical hormone regulation and production is a major contributing factor to chronic diseases,” Dr. Richards explains. “This hormonal interference is responsible for the alarming rates of chronic illnesses at increasingly younger ages.”Dr. Richards’ recently released book “Nobody Wants You Healthy: Achieving Better Health by Avoiding the Corruptions in Modern Medical Science” laid out the basis for a Health and Human Services report years ago. The book also provides the referenced scientific basis for how to reduce chronic diseases nationally by over 50%. To help educate patients and streamline their access to restoring health, Dr. Richards worked with Rosemont Media to create MyHormoneTherapy.com.MyHormoneTherapy.com provides the science-based knowledge of the past 40 years that men and women and their physicians need to restore wellness through hormonal rebalancing using safe, customized bio-identical pellet hormone therapy. The website discusses the common symptoms and diseases caused by hormonal imbalance. “Visitors can find answers to frequently asked questions and learn about what to expect before and after treatment,” says Dr. Richards. “They can also access interesting videos, media interviews, and podcasts featuring important but little-known medical science topics critical to health.”Dr. Richards states the new website is intended to serve both new and current patients who may be experiencing symptoms and diseases caused by hormonal imbalance and are exploring possible treatments.About Dr. Mark RichardsWith nearly 40 years in practice, Mark Richards, MD has enjoyed widespread recognition for his work, having served for 10 years as the Plastic Surgery and Medical Consultant to the White House. He is frequently called upon by fellow medical professionals to present his research and insights at conferences. He is available for interview upon request by contacting Rosemont Media at (617) 851-8797.For more about Dr. Richards, visit drmarkrichards.com and myhormonetherapy.com or find his practice at facebook.com/drmarkrichards and @drmarkrichards on Instagram.The site complements his existing plastic surgery website which reflects his plastic surgery focus on aesthetics.To view the original source of the press release, click here: https://www.rosemontmedia.com/surgeons-blog/bethesda-physician-unveils-new-hormone-therapy-website/ ###Dr. Mark E. RichardsAgeless Impressions – Plastic Surgery Institute11300 Rockville Pike, Ste. 912N. Bethesda, MD 20852(301) 468-3458Caroline Coogancaroline@rosemontmedia.com(617) 851-8797

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.