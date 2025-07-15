Modupé Wyelaé Rouse Releases Groundbreaking Guided Journal, 'A Guided Path for Your Journey to Freedom'

A Guided Path for Your Journey to Freedom Book Cover Modupé Wyelaé Rouse, Founder, Finally Free Brands and Author of A Guided Path for Your Journey to Freedom

Combining Soulful Prompts and Personal Storytelling, This Guided Journal Invites Readers to Redefine What Freedom Truly Means

I was asked repeatedly, how did I begin to experience internal freedom and it was working through each of the steps. I know it will help others the way it has liberated me.” — Modupé Wyelaé Rouse, Author of A Guided Path for Your Journey to Freedom

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Independence month, while the nation celebrates collective freedom, Modupé Wyelaé Rouse, executive, entrepreneur, and founder of Finally Free Brands, invites readers to begin their personal liberation journey with the release of her transformational guided journal: A Guided Path for Your Journey to Freedom. A Guided Path for Your Journey to Freedom is a framework journal for those ready to break free, ready to stop performing, and start living. No perfection required, just presence. Finally Free isn’t just a name, it’s a promise. Designed around Modupé’s signature Freedom Framework: Own it. Accept it. Reframe it. Celebrate it. Readers are invited to explore their personal stories with honesty, grace, and courage.“I was asked repeatedly, how did I begin to experience internal freedom and it was working through each of the steps. I know it will help others the way it has liberated me, especially in the world we live in today.”— Modupé Wyelaé Rouse, Founder, Finally Free Brands and Author of A Guided Path for Your Journey to FreedomEach section includes introspective writing prompts and affirmations, life-mapping exercises to unpack defining life moments, and QR-linked video reflections from Modupé for deeper guidance. Readers will also find empowering prompts designed to help shift limiting beliefs and create actionable plans, along with celebration rituals to help readers reclaim their voice, purpose, and peace.Readers can purchase the journal and the complete Finally Free Collection today at FinallyFree.com or on Amazon For all media opportunities with Modupé, please contact Isis Welch, isis@tenenicole.com, 646-964-7079.ABOUT MODUPÉ WYELAÉ ROUSE:Modupé Wyelaé Rouse is the founder of Finally Free Brands, an author, speaker, and executive with over 20 years of experience in leadership, DEI strategy, and cultural innovation. Her work empowers individuals to embrace authenticity, connect with their truth, and live in full alignment, without apology.ABOUT FINALLY FREE BRANDS:Finally Free is a fashion-forward brand offering luxury athleisure wear designed to inspire confidence and versatility. The brand is dedicated to embracing freedom from life’s heaviest moments, empowering individuals to embrace their true selves. It aims to inspire liberation, inclusivity, and confidence in every customer. Finally Free specializes in luxury athleisure wear, including hoodies, cargo pants, bodysuits, and hats, designed for both style and comfort.

