RouteGenie Launches New Review Generation Module to Help NEMT Providers Grow Online Reputation

RouteGenie launches a new Customer Relationship + Review Generation Module to help NEMT providers build rider loyalty and boost online reviews—automatically.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RouteGenie , the leading software provider for Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) companies, has officially launched a powerful new add-on to its platform: the Customer Relationship + Review Generation Module. This highly anticipated feature allows transportation providers to automatically collect passenger reviews and feedback following each trip, helping businesses build trust, strengthen customer loyalty, and boost their online visibility.The new module integrates directly with RouteGenie’s Automated Trip Reminder System, enabling users to send post-trip text messages that invite riders to leave a review or provide feedback. Providers can fully customize the messaging to reflect their brand voice and communication style."Today’s passengers want to feel valued, and today’s businesses need to stand out," said Stanislav Kalugin , Co-CEO at RouteGenie. "With this new module, providers can turn every great trip into a growth opportunity—building stronger relationships and a more credible online presence without adding any manual work."Key benefits of the new feature include:- Automatic review collection after each trip- Customizable text messages tailored to each provider’s tone and style- Stronger rider engagement and repeat business- Increased volume of reviews on platforms like Google and other directoriesThe Customer Relationship + Review Generation Module is now available as an add-on to all RouteGenie users. As part of the launch, RouteGenie is waiving the standard $250 setup fee for providers who activate the feature by July 31, 2024. A monthly maintenance fee of $100 applies after activation.This release marks another step forward in RouteGenie’s mission to help NEMT companies modernize their operations, increase rider satisfaction, and compete more effectively in today’s digital landscape.For more information or to schedule a demo, visit routegenie.com About RouteGenieRouteGenie is the industry’s leading Non-Emergency Medical Transportation software platform, built to help NEMT providers automate dispatching, routing, billing, and rider communications. Known for its flexibility and deep customization, RouteGenie adapts to the unique workflows and branding needs of each provider. The platform empowers transportation companies to scale efficiently, reduce manual work, and deliver better service across the board.

