Chaiz and KeySavvy Partner to Protect Private Car Buyers During and After the Sale

Chaiz and KeySavvy have announced a strategic partnership aimed at making private vehicle transactions safer, smarter, and more protected.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chaiz, a digital marketplace for extended vehicle protection , and KeySavvy, a vehicle transaction platform, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at making private vehicle transactions safer, smarter, and more protected.Buying a car from a private seller often leaves buyers vulnerable to unexpected, costly repairs without a warranty to fall back on. Through this partnership, KeySavvy users will now have access to affordable, transparent vehicle service contracts (VSCs) from Chaiz, giving buyers an extra layer of protection and peace of mind.A Safer Way to Buy and Sell Cars PrivatelyKeySavvy is reimagining how people buy and sell used cars. They handle title transfers, verifies buyer and seller identities, authenticates vehicle information, and secures payments.The platform also guides buyers and sellers step-by-step through the transaction and offers live customer support seven days a week. Because KeySavvy operates as a licensed dealer, it can also manage complex situations, such as lien payoffs and electronic title transfers.The result is a simple, scam-proof, digital experience that customers have trusted, facilitating more than ten thousand transactions with a value over $300 million to date.Vehicle Protection, SimplifiedWhile new cars typically include factory warranties, most used vehicles—especially those sold privately—do not. That’s where Chaiz steps in.Chaiz offers fully digital, no-pressure access to extended vehicle protection plans from top-rated providers. Buyers can compare quotes instantly, review coverage in plain language, and choose a plan that fits their needs and budget, all without confusing fine print or high-pressure tactics.“Our mission at Chaiz is to modernize auto ownership and introduce consumers to an easy and straightforward marketplace in what has been an opaque industry,” said Ryan Hartman, Co-Founder and CMO of Chaiz. “We’re thrilled to partner with KeySavvy, a company equally committed to transparency and customer-first innovation.”Two Trusted Brands, One Seamless ExperienceBy combining KeySavvy’s secure, tech-enabled transaction process with Chaiz’s modern vehicle protection marketplace, the two companies are redefining what it means to buy a car privately, eliminating risk and restoring confidence for everyday drivers.“This partnership is a natural fit,” said KeySavvy founder Andrew Crowell. “Both companies are focused on giving people a safer, simpler way to buy and own a car. We’re proud to add another layer of protection for our customers and excited to work with a partner that shares our values.”To learn more about Chaiz, visit www.chaiz.com To learn more about KeySavvy, visit www.keysavvy.com/trust

