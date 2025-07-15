MPD Investigating I-295 Fatal Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night in Southeast.

On Saturday, July 12, 2025, at approximately 9:06 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to Southbound Interstate 295 just before the Howard Road/Suitland Parkway exit, for the report of a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male who was a rear passenger of the vehicle, unconscious and not breathing. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and despite all lifesaving measures, the juvenile male was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 16-year-old Rick Kearney, of Southeast, DC.

The preliminary investigation reveals a 17-year-old juvenile male was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, which was reported stolen from Prince George’s County Saturday evening. The vehicle was also occupied by an adult male front passenger, in addition to the decedent in a rear seat. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the left lane. The driver attempted to cross multiple lanes of traffic and made contact with an unknown vehicle, causing the Hyundai to lose control and crash into a guardrail. The driver and the front passenger both exited the stolen vehicle and fled the crash on foot.

A short time later, both fleeing occupants were stopped by Metro Transit Police and the United States Park Police. After further investigation, MPD arrested and charged a

17-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC and 20-year-old Joseph Wade of Northeast, DC with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. The 17-year-old juvenile male was also charged with Leaving After Colliding.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 25105349

###