Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Announces their 2025 Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year

Congratulations to Ross Myers and his 1936 Ford Roadster for being named Goodguys Rod & Custom Association’s 2025 Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association, has awarded Ross Myers and his 1936 Ford Roadster as their 2025 Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year. This coveted award was announced during the Goodguys 27th Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG in Columbus, Ohio, July 12th. Rad Rides by Troy of Manteno, Illinois, built the roadster in just over two years. Unlike most project cars where a builder starts with a body or rusty remains of a car, the Rad Rides team completely scratch-built the body with innovative modifications to the car’s form and proportions while keeping it recognizable as a ’36 Ford. The car is finished in a tailor-made Porsche green metallic paint with a custom, hand-formed lift-off top.The coach-built body is mounted to a full custom chassis featuring a torsion bar suspension with wishbone-style radius rods, a quick-change rear axle, and rides on one-off custom machined wheels. For power, Myers selected a vintage 312 cubic-inch Ford Y-block that is force-fed from a vintage McCulloch supercharger through three throttle bodies machined to look like original carburetors from Autotrend EFI.The interior is just as custom as the exterior of the car starts with a custom dash featuring a modified gauge cluster from a ’50 Buick, a unique column, steering wheel, bench seat, pedals, and handles. The Rad Rides team covered the entire interior in a comfortable leather. In the end, every part from top to bottom on this street rod has been designed, built or modified by the talented crew at Rad Rides.Goodguys will be crowning seven more vehicles to complete for their “Top 12 of the Year” awards program presented by BASF over the remainder of the 2025 season including Muscle Car of the Year presented by Snap-On, Muscle Machine of the Year presented by Griot’s Garage, Custom Rod of the Year presented by Vintage Air, Truck of the Year (Early) presented by LMC Truck, Truck of the Year (Late) presented by Dakota Digital, Custom of the Year presented by Scott’s Hot Rods, and Goodguys’ Most Bitchin’ presented by BASF.Congratulations to Ross Myers and the crew at Rad Rides for being named the Goodguys 2025 Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year.Media Info: PHOTO ASSETS

