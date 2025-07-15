Crowned With Compassion: Miss Mission Georgia Advocates for Adoption at Nationals

Miss Mission Georgia Abigail Mongillo to compete nationally, using her platform to raise awareness for adoption and support children in foster care.

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adoption -Share is thrilled to announce that Abigail Mongillo has been crowned Miss Mission GA 2025 and will represent both the state of Georgia and the mission of Adoption-Share, Inc. in the Miss Mission USA national competition beginning July 15, 2025. As a native of Augusta, Georgia, Mongillo considers this event an opportunity to represent her state along with the deeply meaningful cause of adoption and a technology solution that help make adoption possible.For Abigail Mongillo, this pageant represents more than just a crown; it’s a chance to highlight a cause that is extremely close to her heart on a bigger stage. She hopes to use her platform to provide a voice for all children in foster care who cannot speak for themselves. “I’ll keep raising awareness until every child can truly experience what it means to be truly free- being rooted in family is a catalyst for that freedom,” said Mongillo. Her passion for advocacy started at home with her five adopted siblings. She saw firsthand the true power of family and the importance of giving all children the opportunity to find a home. Mongillo’s experience also opened her eyes to the difficulty of the process.According to the most recent data from the Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System (AFCARS), more than 75,000 children in the U.S. foster care system have a goal of adoption. While most of these children have someone in their lives, such as a relative, fictive kin, or current foster parent, who is willing to adopt them, an estimated 20–25% do not. Without a permanent connection, these children are at risk of aging out of care without the stability and support of a lifelong family.Mongillo seeks to inspire others to recognize the life-changing impact of fostering or adopting a child. At the same time, she aims to raise awareness about the challenges within traditional adoption systems, which are often costly, complex, and prone to mismatches between children and families. These mismatches can lead to higher rates of disruption, with many children reentering foster care before their adoptions are finalized.Through her partnership with Adoption-Share, Mongillo is championing a smarter, more effective approach to foster care and adoption—one that begins with better recruitment and ends with lasting placements. Adoption-Share’s Family-Match platform is a data-driven, decision-support technology that equips child welfare professionals to recruit, screen, and match families based on compatibility traits rooted in behavioral science. This innovative approach not only improves the quality of matches but also reduces the time children spend waiting in care. Since its implementation, Family-Match has helped drive a 25% increase in finalized adoptions for children without an identified adoptive family. These children are often labeled the “hardest to place”, a designation that fails to reflect their true value and potential. In reality, they are simply waiting for caseworkers to be equipped with more effective tools. By providing those tools, Family-Match has also contributed to a 60% improvement in placement stability across participating agencies, offering children a stronger path to permanency and belonging.“Their mission aligns closely with my heart: putting the needs of children first and improving the process of foster care and adoption for families across the country,” said Mongillo.Voting for the Miss Mission People’s Choice Competition opens July 15 and runs through August 3 at missmissionusa.com. The contestant with the most votes will automatically advance to the semifinals.We invite the public to support Abigail by voting, spreading the word about her advocacy, and learning more about how Adoption-Share is working to ensure every child has the opportunity to grow up in a safe, loving, and permanent home.'About Adoption-ShareAdoption-Share, Inc. is a Georgia-based nonprofit dedicated to building a world in which every child is rooted in family. Its mission is to equip people working in foster care and adoption with technology and data-based insights—prioritizing the child’s needs, accelerating family recruitment and child-family matching, and connecting children and families with higher placement success rates. To learn more, visit adoption-share.com or its Family-Match Application (family-match.org) or email support@adoption-share.com.

