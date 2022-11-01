Adoption-Share's Family-Match Application Kicks off National Adoption Awareness Month, Celebrates 16 More Adoptions
EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s time to celebrate National Adoption Awareness Month! This month in Florida, Adoption-Share's Family-Match Program, is celebrating 16 more adoptions taking place across the state! Sixteen children in foster care, ages 2 to 15 years old, are scheduled to finalize their adoption out of Florida's foster care system. Six, of this group, are siblings and have found a family where they will stay together! Adoption-Share (A-S) is finding that, with its Family-Match tools, these at-risk children typically referred to has "hardest-to-place" can and do find their forever families. A-S research shows that almost 50% of the time, these families are right in their own backyards!
"Personally, it is incredibly exciting to discover, through our Family-Match Program, just how many qualified and willing adoptive families are out there." stated Thea Ramirez, Adoption-Share, Inc. CEO. "With every match, placement, and adoption we are debunking the narrative that the USA lacks adoptive families for waiting children. A-S is working to find opportunities, in state law and the existing foster care process, that need to be reformed to prevent more children from “aging-out” at 18 years of age, without finding a permanent loving family."
“We cannot overstate the enormity and complexity of the needs of the children in foster care that we serve through our Family-Match Program,” added Michelle Giordano, A-S Florida Director of Family-Match. “But we are heartened to see how very many families, here in Florida, are ready and willing to adopt these children and provide all the love and care they need as they mature into young men and women.
From 2018 through October 2022, Adoption-Share had the enabling financial support and partnership of the Selfless Love Foundation as it offered its Family-Match Program, at no cost, to agencies and families in Florida. Over these past years, working in concert with Community Based Care Agencies and supporting providers, Family-Match achieved more than 847 matches of children to families, 567 placements and 375 finalized adoptions!
Beginning November 1, 2022, as Adoption-Share advances its ongoing work in the state of Florida with the continued support of new funding partners, it anticipates even greater impact. In 2023, Adoption-Share expects to exceed 2022’s adoption outcomes. Amy Simpson, Adoption-Share Vice President of Programs added, "We are so proud of the outcomes adoption staff across Florida were able to achieve using Family-Match. Despite the pandemic, unprecedented turnover levels, changes in contracts, and devastating storms, matches continue to be made and adoptions continue to be finalized. We can't wait to see what is accomplished in 2023!"
Adoption-Share, Inc. remains committed to Florida’s future and will continue to implement its proprietary Family-Match tools to find permanent adoptive families for children in foster care with a goal of adoption and no family identified to adopt them. Its singular goal remains to help children at risk of ‘aging out’ of Florida’s foster care system, to achieve their goal of adoption. Every child in foster care has suffered traumatic loss. Adoption-Share will continue to build out the functionality of Family-Match and grow its community of funders to sustain this program in Florida until no more children are left waiting for a forever family.
Adoption-Share invites you to join its work!
About Adoption-Share: Adoption-Share is a 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization. Adoption-Share’s Family-Match Program is a proprietary adoption-matching and foster + adoptive family recruitment platform that leverages data and compatibility science to help create and sustain families. In Florida, Family-Match is being used for adoption matching and foster + adoptive family recruitment. For more info visit www.family-match.org or write support@adoption-share.com.
