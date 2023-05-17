Adoption-Share to Benefit from St. Louis Cardinals Pitcher Adam Wainwright's Annual #ALLWIN Campaign
Big League Impact's annual fundraising challenge brings MLB players, fans together around charitable causes
By leveraging our Family-Match Program, we can connect more children with loving families who can provide the stability, support, and love they deserve.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adoption-Share, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting children in need with loving families, is thrilled to announce its selection as one of the recipients of this year's #ALLWIN St. Louis campaign, a charitable initiative hosted by St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and his Big League Impact organization.
— Thea Ramirez
Big League Impact, founded by Wainwright in 2013, brings MLB players and their fans together to support important causes. Through the annual #ALLWIN St. Louis campaign, Wainwright and several of his teammates will each donate to a different charity that's working to address an issue close to their hearts; fans can help them make an even bigger impact by donating at www.bigleagueimpact.org/allwinstlouis.
"We are honored to be selected as a partner for Adam Wainwright's #ALLWIN fundraising campaign," said Thea Ramirez, Founder and CEO of Adoption-Share. "This collaboration will enable us to expand our efforts and make a profound difference in the lives of vulnerable children. By leveraging our Family-Match Program, we can connect more children with loving families who can provide the stability, support, and love they deserve. Together, we can create brighter futures and transform the lives of these young individuals."
The need for prospective foster and adoptive parents has never been more crucial, as every child deserves a stable and nurturing environment to thrive. In Missouri, there are over 13,000 children in the foster care system, and over 1,500 need permanent, adoptive homes.
Adoption-Share's innovative Family-Match Program plays a pivotal role in increasing the pool of prospective foster and adoptive homes while helping legal orphans achieve permanency through adoption. The program utilizes advanced technology and a comprehensive compatibility assessment to connect potential families with waiting children based on their unique strengths and relational attributes. By streamlining the matching process and ensuring better compatibility, Adoption-Share's Family-Match Program increases the chances of successful placements and long-term stability for children in foster care.
By partnering with Adoption-Share, Wainwright aims to address the pressing need for foster and adoptive families in Missouri and raise awareness about the transformative power of adoption. "Jenny and I are thrilled to support Adoption-Share with this year's #ALLWIN campaign," said Wainwright. "Their commitment to transforming the lives of children through adoption aligns perfectly with our vision of making a lasting difference in the world. Together, we can create brighter futures and give children the love and stability they deserve."
May is Foster Care Awareness Month. Families interested in taking steps to become a foster or adoptive parent can click here to get started today.
