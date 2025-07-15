Data Centre Expo Europe 2025 Returns to Amsterdam – The Premier Event Tackling Key Challenges in Data Centre Innovation

BRISTOL, BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data Centre Expo Europe 2025 Returns to Amsterdam – The Premier Event Tackling Key Challenges in Data Centre InnovationRAI Amsterdam, Netherlands24–25 September 2025Data Centre Expo, one of Europe’s largest enterprise Data Centre Innovation events, is back in Amsterdam this September. Taking place at the RAI Amsterdam on 24–25 September 2025, as part of TechEx, the event will host 8,000+ senior tech professionals for two action-packed days of strategic insight, groundbreaking innovation, and powerful networking.Designed for IT decision-makers across key industries, Data Centres Expo offers a range of opportunities for delegates looking to explore AI’s Impact, Energy Efficiency, Future-Proofing, Infrastructure & Operations, and Security & Resilience, showcasing advancements shaping the future of data centres.Hear From Global Tech LeadersWith 200+ speakers confirmed, across co-located events, attendees will gain firsthand insights from top-tier leaders shaping the tech landscape:Vladimir Prodanovic, Principal Program Manager, NVDIAIshsaak Khan, EMEA Associate Director, Data Centres, UBSSimon Goldthorpe, Senior Director, Global Operations xScale, EquinixKasper Dessing, Director - Global Building Management Optimization (Applied AI), Digital RealtySimon Wynne, Global Director of Energy Efficiency, NTT Global Data CentresVishnu Acharya, Head of Network Infrastructure EMEA, Platform Engineering, Uberand many more from BP, Green Mountain Data Centres, Data4 Group and beyond.Full speaker line-up: https://datacentrecongress.com/europe/speakers/ Experience the Latest Tech at the Exhibition FloorExplore solutions from over 200 leading technology exhibitors, across the event floor, including: Verne, DCX Liquid Cooling Systems, DSPA, with more names to be announced.Attendees can take part in live demos, interactive workshops, and tech showcases tailored to enterprise needs.Exhibitor and sponsor list: https://datacentrecongress.com/europe/sponsors/ Unparalleled Networking OpportunitiesSchedule 1:1 meetings via the TechEx Europe event appRelax and connect at the VIP Networking Drinks ReceptionMeet industry peers in the dedicated Networking LoungeMedia & Registration InformationMedia outlets, tech publications, and journalists are invited to attend and cover Data Centre Expo Europe 2025. Press passes are available upon request and include access to all five conference tracks, speaker sessions, and the exhibition floor.Request media accreditation and access to the conference by emailing: enquiries@techexevent.comMedia Contact:Sophie SummerellHead of Marketingenquiries@techexevent.comFollow Data Centre Expo Europe on LinkedIn, Facebook and X for the latest event updates.

