Dark Corner Solutions announces development of new defense social networking platform

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dark Corner Solutions, a privately held operating company with roots in the defense innovation space, announced the development of a new social networking platform for defense and national security professionals today.

Mission Cultivate, a free, discrete, GovCloud-secured space for government and industry to connect and collaborate is set to launch in September. Built by the team behind VISION, the Department of Defense’s joint innovation system, and the IGNITE SBIR/STTR marketplace, MC addresses key ecosystem challenges that have long impacted the industrial base.

“The Defense Industrial Base is alive and full of people who want to build something bigger than themselves who are frustrated by disconnection and fragmentation,” said Robert Fehlen, managing principal for growth and business. “Our team has created a customized solution to connect people, tools, and opportunities in a way that existing marketplaces simply cannot.”

MC will be available to any verified defense user in government, industry, research, nonprofit, investment, and more, as well as allies and partner nations. It will be intuitive to users of legacy social networking platforms and will have commonly requested features, including:

Profiles: personas representing people, groups, or organizations.

Posts: user-generated ideas and content that informs others and drives conversation.

Communities: user-led groups based on shared interests or topics of common concern used to discuss relevant issues, share community-related information, and connect.

Opportunities: a searchable feed of opportunities that can include contracts, collaborations, requests for help, and more.

Messaging: direct messaging with the familiarity of existing secure messaging apps.

Events: a community-managed calendar of events across the DIB and federal government.

“We’re flipping the classic marketplace problem on its head,” Fehlen said. “We’re creating value for all users first through connection and engagement, and we are confident the collaboration will follow naturally.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the team making this happen and energized by the rapidly growing network of integrators, problem solvers, and change agents who need a space like MC now,” he added.

MC currently has a waitlist with more than 50,000 defense professionals that will remain open through August. Sign up at www.missioncultivate.com.

Mission Cultivate is a wholly owned subsidiary of DCS Holdings, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.