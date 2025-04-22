Dark Corner & Atmos Equity acquire stake in Mobilize VISION to scale defense tech, boost growth, and expand dual-use innovation across markets.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dark Corner Solutions, Atmos Equity invest in defense innovation with key stake in Mobilize VISION

Dark Corner Solutions Inc. (DCS), an operations investment firm focused on high-potential products and platforms, announced today that it has partnered with Atmos Equity to acquire a managing stake in Mobilize VISION, a defense-focused software company that is the leader in joint military innovation and collaboration data.

The acquisition allows for significant future investment in Mobilize VISION’s namesake platform to continue to scale dual-use, mission-critical technologies across both government and commercial markets while driving further product adoption, expansion and growth.

“Today’s announcement is a huge win for Mobilize VISION and the defense innovation community,” said Robert Fehlen, now the managing principal for business and growth for DCS. “Not only are we giving a major vote of confidence in the ongoing commercialization of our existing products, we’re punching the afterburners on strategic ventures enabled by our unique position within this market.”

Founded in 2014, Mobilize VISION deployed its flagship product for the Department of Defense in 2021, revolutionizing the way the federal government captures and exploits data related to innovation, process improvement and collaboration. To date, the existing platform represents a $47 million industry and government investment in defense data.

In order to best leverage the next phase of broad-scale growth, former CEO Jade Baranski has transitioned to a strategic advisory role with Atmos Equity, which specializes in hybrid, tax-advantaged portfolio construction through strategic acquisitions and investments.

Additional leadership changes include:

Jerry Ramey, who will serve as managing principal for product and engineering. Ramey previously led Mobilize VISION as its technical co-founder and chief technology officer.

Drew Manlove, who will serve as chief technology officer, leading a team of in-house engineers during a time of significant growth.

DCS and Atmos Equity are pursuing additional highly curated acquisitions and investments. Interested partners can inquire here: investments@atmosequity.com or partners@darkcornersolutions.com

