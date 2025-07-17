Firm Performance Partners with BigScoots to Offer Clients Enhanced Legal Website Hosting

Firm Performance partners with BigScoots to offer its clients legal website hosting options for optimal security, reliability, and scalability.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BigScoots, a site-specific, fully managed hosting and performance services provider for WordPress, announced a strategic partnership with Firm Performance , a leading provider of digital marketing and web development services for law firms. This collaboration gives Firm Performance clients a recommended vendor option to host their legal websites, via BigScoots Managed Hosting and Performance Services, for unparalleled security, reliability, and scalability.In today's digital landscape, a law firm's website is its most critical asset, serving as the cornerstone of its online presence. This partnership directly addresses the unique needs of Firm Performance clients, where data security, consistent uptime, and the ability to handle varying traffic loads are paramount."We are thrilled to partner with BigScoots to recommend their exceptional managed hosting solutions to our clients," said Peter Webb, Founder and CEO of Firm Performance. "With BigScoots, our clients can have complete confidence that their websites are not only performing optimally but are also protected by industry-leading security measures."Hosting Built for Legal Websites BigScoots Managed Hosting for WordPress services are specifically engineered to meet the demanding requirements of high-traffic and sensitive websites. Key benefits for Firm Performance clients will include:- Enhanced Security: Robust firewalls, regular security audits, and proactive threat detection to protect sensitive client data and maintain compliance.- Unrivaled Reliability: Guaranteed uptime with redundant systems and continuous monitoring to ensure legal websites are always accessible to potential clients.- Superior Scalability: The ability to seamlessly handle traffic spikes and growth, ensuring websites remain fast and responsive even during peak demand.- Expert Support: Access to a highly skilled technical team of real humans that provide specialized WordPress support and rapid issue resolution 24/7/365."We are excited to join forces with Firm Performance and offer our managed hosting services for their clients’ WordPress sites," said Scott Stapley, CEO and Co-Founder of BigScoots. "Law firms require a hosting environment that is not only powerful but also incredibly secure and dependable. Our partnership with Firm Performance underscores our dedication to delivering tailor-made hosting solutions that empower businesses to thrive online."This partnership represents a significant step forward in providing law firms with comprehensive, high-performance web solutions that are essential for success in a competitive legal market.Exclusive Benefits for Firm Performance ClientsFirm Performance clients can learn more about the hosting advantages of BigScoots Managed WordPress Hosting plans, as well as exclusive offers, by visiting a dedicated Hosting for Firm Performance Clients page on the BigScoots website.About Firm PerformanceFirm Performance helps law firms overcome operational roadblocks so they can grow profitably. Rather than treating every challenge as a marketing issue, they examine the full case lifecycle, from initial client intake to case delivery and back-office processes to identify inefficiencies and wasted resources.About BigScootsBigScoots is a fully managed hosting and site performance services provider for WordPress content creators, enterprises, and e-commerce clients. Since 2010, BigScoots has been recognized for unparalleled client service with 24/7 support, access to real human experts within 90 seconds, and site-specific management. With its own hardware and network infrastructure inside a world-class data center and a team of in-house engineers, BigScoots collaborates closely with clients, agencies, and developers to deliver robust client hosting services.

