BigScoots Joins New Web Hosting and Cloud Industry Alliance

BigScoots and 20 Other Companies Launch Secure Hosting Alliance to Build Trusted Web Hosting Industry

BigScoots is honored to be part of the SHA to participate in, and support, a bigger voice for advocacy and positive change in the hosting space.” — Tim Monner, CMO, BigScoots

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, BigScoots is proud to announce that we are a founding member of the i2Coalition’s Secure Hosting Alliance (SHA). This new alliance consists of 21 hosting providers and affiliated companies, that have come together to strengthen and improve the hosting and cloud landscape by fostering trust, advocating for fair policies, and safeguarding an open and accessible Internet for everyone.“BigScoots has been in hosting for almost 15 years and has seen, first-hand, the impact of legislation on the industry, innovation, and client success. BigScoots is honored to be part of the SHA to participate in, and support, a bigger voice for advocacy and positive change in the hosting space.” Tim Monner, CMO, BigScootsDirector of SHA, David Snead is ready to work, saying, “I’m excited to lead the Secure Hosting Alliance as we bring member companies to build a more trusted, secure, and ethical web hosting industry. We started our work last year, hosting an Anti-Abuse Showcase, and we are already moving forward with some exciting projects this year like creating a trust seal and anti-abuse standards within the hosting and cloud industries.”SHA’s vision is to foster an ecosystem where member companies work together to develop robust standards with a core focus on security, privacy, abuse prevention, and transparency. In service to that vision, SHA’s goals are to:- Develop and promote a cooperative framework for fraud prevention, abuse response, law enforcement coordination, domain industry collaboration, and support to enhance trust and safety in the web hosting industry.- Surface common industry standards for web hosting and cloud service providers and those who provide services in the industry around privacy, security, transparency, and ethical advertising practices.- Develop a unified language and taxonomy for the web hosting portion of the cloud industry, setting clear definitions and fostering better communication.- Contribute to legislative and regulatory discussions, advocating for data protection and cybersecurity measures tailored to web hosting and cloud providers.- Engage in community-building activities, including virtual and in-person meetups at industry conferences, to facilitate collaboration and networking opportunities.About the Secure Hosting AllianceThe Secure Hosting Alliance (SHA) empowers the web hosting and cloud industry to lead with integrity by establishing and upholding ethical standards. Our mission is to foster trust, advocate for fair policies, and safeguard an open and accessible Internet for everyone. Through collaboration, SHA unites responsible actors to create shared solutions for today’s most pressing challenges—fraud prevention, abuse mitigation, and ensuring transparency and privacy. Together, we work to strengthen the hosting ecosystem while proactively addressing regulatory concerns and fostering innovation. To learn more, visit hostingsecurity.net About BigScootsBigScoots is a fully managed WordPress hosting and site performance services provider for sites of all sizes, supporting simple content creator needs to highly complex enterprise and e-commerce requirements. Since 2010, BigScoots has been committed to unparalleled client service with 24/7 support, access to real human experts within 90 seconds, and site-specific management. With consistent 5-star reviews and top quartile Net Promoter Scores (NPS), BigScoots is the best and final choice that clients, agency partners, and tech developers will make in choosing a true hosting partner.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.