BigScoots Enables Agencies to Access IP Geolocation Data Natively through Cloudflare Enterprise

BigScoots uses its expertise with Cloudflare to provide IP geolocation data to site builders, allowing them to personalize location-based websites.

Geolocation data is becoming increasingly important to sites ...By tapping into the power of Cloudflare, our engineers found a way for marketing and web development agencies to get this data...” — Tim Monner, CMO of BigScoots

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BigScoots, a fully managed WordPress hosting and site performance services provider, announced new features within its WPO Client Portal that allow Cloudflare Enterprise users to discover the IP geolocation data of site visitors directly through their site’s request headers. This allows online marketing and advertising businesses, e-commerce platforms, financial institutions, and others to build personalized, location-based sites without the need for costly third-party IP geolocation service providers.The Increasing Need for IP Geolocation DataIP geolocation data is used to pinpoint a site visitor’s physical location on Earth, by discovering such details as the visitor’s country, city, zip code, etc., based on their internet connection. A growing number of websites rely on this data to deliver content personalized for the unique needs of different audiences.For example, an e-commerce site that sells running shoes in multiple countries needs to understand the location of each of its site shoppers to show the appropriate language, local currency options, product availability in each country, shipping details, etc. The information provided is likely very different for a shopper in London vs a shopper in Tokyo. Therefore the site needs to quickly identify the visitor’s location and serve the appropriate web content.Traditionally, these sites rely on third-party IP geolocation API services, with costs that can range from $10 to thousands of dollars per month, depending on usage, location accuracy, and additional features.“Geolocation data is becoming increasingly important to sites that need to identify a visitor location for language-based content, local currencies, and even the ability to detect suspicious transactions for fraud protection…but it can be expensive," stated Tim Monner, CMO of BigScoots. "By tapping into the power of Cloudflare, our engineers found a way for marketing and web development agencies to get this data from inside their hosting services without the significant costs of using a third-party IP geolocation service provider.”With the new feature, BigScoots clients using Cloudflare Enterprise can now access the IP geolocation data included with their existing hosting plans at no additional cost.How This WorksWhen a user visits one of our customer websites leveraging Cloudflare Enterprise, the request will be intercepted by our Cloudflare system, which will then add the IP geolocation data in the request header before passing it to the origin server to be processed.BigScoots developed a unique process to capture the IP geolocation data of the visiting user and add it directly to the request header so that website developers can access the request header inside their code and use the data how they see fit.It is important to note that this data is only an approximate location based on the IP address assigned to a visitor’s device, not exact coordinates. But, the geolocation data comes directly from Cloudflare, making the authenticity and accuracy incredibly reliable.Site builders will still need to work with a developer to build the necessary integrations to use this data for personalization. However, it does remove the need to procure this data from third-party IP geolocation service providers.Cloudflare Enterprise InclusionBigScoots clients using WordPress speed optimization services with their managed WordPress or managed dedicated plans have access to Cloudflare Enterprise features. Cloudflare Enterprise is also included with Mediavine hosting plans that are exclusively available to Mediavine clients. If you would like access to these Cloudflare Enterprise features, visit the BigScoots website and start a chat with the BigScoots team about all of the performance and security advantages of adding WordPress speed optimization services.About BigScootsBigScoots is a fully managed WordPress hosting and site performance services provider for sites of all sizes, supporting simple content creator needs to highly complex enterprise and e-commerce requirements. Since 2010, BigScoots has been committed to unparalleled client service with 24/7 support, access to real human experts within 90 seconds, and site-specific management. With consistent 5-star reviews and top quartile Net Promoter Scores (NPS), BigScoots is the best and final choice that clients, agency partners, and tech developers will make in choosing a true hosting partner.

