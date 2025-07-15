Cyber Security Expo Europe 2025 Returns to Amsterdam - The Premier Enterprise Tech Event of the Year

Cyber Security Expo Europe 2025 TechEx Cyber Security Expo Cyber Security Expo Cyber Security Expo

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyber Security Expo Europe , part of TechEx Europe, one of Europe’s largest enterprise technology events, is back in Amsterdam this September. Taking place at the RAI Amsterdam on 24–25 September 2025, the event will host 9,000+ senior tech professionals for two action-packed days of strategic insight, groundbreaking innovation, and powerful networking.Designed for IT decision-makers across key industries, including manufacturing, finance, retail, and the public sector, the Cyber Security Expo is held alongside four co-located expos:• AI & Big Data Expo – Innovations in AI, machine learning, and ethical data strategy• IoT Tech Expo – Real-world case studies in edge computing and connected devices• Digital Transformation Expo – Insights on scaling innovation and business agility• Data Centre Expo – Infrastructure solutions for digital growth and resilience________________________________________Hear From Global Tech LeadersWith 200+ speakers confirmed across the expo, attendees will gain firsthand insights from top-tier leaders shaping the tech landscape:- Gurps Khaira, Programme Manager: Global Cyber Security Implementations, HSBC- Dimitri van Zantvliet, Chief Information Security Officer, NS- Daniela Almeida Lourenço, Global CISO, Hunkemöller- Daniele Tonella, Chief Technology Officer, ING- Ayman Qasbaoui, Head of Cyber Security, Zurich Insurance- Farell Folly, Head of Cybersecurity Services, TÜV SÜD- Mike Brass, Head of Security Services (GRC and Enterprise Security Architecture), National Highways- Felicia Omoediale-Samuel, Prof. Doctorate Researcher, Anglia Ruskin University- Amaury Cothenet, Regional CISO, Allianz- Andrew Byrd, Cyberspace and Cyber Defence Officer, NATO- David Souto, Enterprise Security Architect, Airbus- Amir Vashkover, Head of Data Security, Philipsand many more from Nike, PepsiCo, Mastercard, Uber, Lego, and beyond.Full speaker line-up: https://cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/europe/speakers/ Full TechEx line-up: https://techexevent.com/speakers-europe/. ________________________________________Experience the Latest Tech on the Exhibition FloorExplore solutions from over 200 leading technology exhibitors, including:Cloudflare, Red Hat, Snowflake, BMC, OutSystems, Globalstar, SS&C Blue Prism, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, with more names to be announced.Exhibitor and sponsor list: https://techexevent.com/combined-exhibitor-list-eu/ Attendees can take part in live demos, interactive workshops, and tech showcases tailored to enterprise needs.________________________________________Unparalleled Networking Opportunities- Schedule 1:1 meetings via the TechEx Europe event app- Relax and connect at the VIP Networking Drinks Reception- Meet industry peers in the dedicated Networking Lounge________________________________________Media & Registration InformationMedia outlets, tech publications, and journalists are invited to attend and cover TechEx Europe 2025. Press passes are available upon request and include access to all five conference tracks, speaker sessions, and the exhibition floor.Request media accreditation and access to the conference by emailing: enquiries@techexevent.com.________________________________________Cyber Security Expo is a key part of TechEx Europe, Europe’s leading enterprise technology event, offering access to a wide range of sessions across AI & Big Data, Digital Transformation, Data Centres, IoT, and Cyber Security. It’s a full 360° view of emerging tech in action.________________________________________Media Contact:Daria KrolMarketing Managerenquiries@cybersecuritycloudexpo.comFollow Cyber Security Expo on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-cyber-security-cloud-world-series/ , and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CyberSecExpo , for the latest event updates.

