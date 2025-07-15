IoT Tech Expo Europe 2025 Returns to Amsterdam – The Premier Enterprise IoT Event of the Year

IoT Tech Expo Europe TechEx Europe Expo Floor TechEx Europe Stage IoT EU25 Speaker Lineup

IoT Tech Expo Europe 2025 returns to Amsterdam, bringing 8,000+ professionals together for expert insights, innovation showcases, and premium networking.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IoT Tech Expo Europe 2025 Returns to Amsterdam – The Premier IoT and Enterprise Technology Event of the YearRAI Amsterdam, Netherlands24–25 September 2025IoT Tech Expo Europe (part of TechEx Europe), one of Europe’s largest IoT and enterprise technology events, is back in Amsterdam this September. Taking place at the RAI Amsterdam on 24–25 September 2025, the event will host 8,000+ senior tech professionals for two action-packed days of strategic insight, groundbreaking innovation, and powerful networking.Designed for IT decision-makers across key industries including manufacturing, finance, retail, and the public sector, IoT Tech Expo Europe 2025 features five co-located expos:• IoT Tech Expo – Real-world case studies in edge computing and connected devices• AI & Big Data Expo – Innovations in AI, machine learning, and ethical data strategy• Cyber Security Expo – Expert-led sessions addressing today’s most pressing cyber threats• Digital Transformation Expo – Insights on scaling innovation and business agility• Data Centre Expo – Infrastructure solutions for digital growth and resilience________________________________________Hear From Global IoT LeadersWith 200+ speakers confirmed, attendees will gain firsthand insights from top-tier leaders shaping the tech landscape:• Jesper Toubøl - Vice President of Operations, LEGO• Richard Thurbin - Global Lead Enterprise Architect, easyJet• Chitresh Sharma - Head of Europe Insights Factory, L'Oréal• Saransh Lamba - Director, Edge Compute and IoT, Starbucks• Ivan Branco - Head of Information Management, BI and Analytics, Volvo Group Trucks Operations• ...and many more from Nestlé, ING, Ministry of Defence, IKEA and beyond.Full speaker line-up: https://www.iottechexpo.com/europe/speakers/ ________________________________________Experience the Latest Tech at the Exhibition Floor• Explore solutions from over 200 leading technology exhibitors, including: CrateDB, BMC, Cisco, KPN, Volt Active Data, OutSystems, Globalstar, Blecon, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, with more names to be announced.• Attendees can take part in live demos, interactive workshops, and tech showcases tailored to enterprise needs. Exhibitor and sponsor list: https://www.iottechexpo.com/europe/sponsors/ ________________________________________Unparalleled Networking Opportunities• Schedule 1:1 meetings via the TechEx Europe event app• Relax and connect at the VIP Networking Drinks Reception• Meet industry peers in the dedicated Networking Lounge________________________________________Media & Registration Information• Media outlets, tech publications, and journalists are invited to attend and cover TechEx Europe 2025. Press passes are available upon request and include access to all five conference tracks, speaker sessions, and the exhibition floor.• Request media accreditation and access to the conference by emailing: enquiries@techexevent.com________________________________________Media Contact:Gabriela BilkovaMarketing Executiveenquiries@iottechexpo.com

