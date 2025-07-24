Kaloop Launches Free Task Management and AI Solution for Associations

Licensed CAMs are available for support starting at just two hours a week. Kaloop

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaloop has launched an association management software platform designed to help HOA board members, CAMs, and property managers run communities more efficiently, with flexible staffing and no subscription fees.

Kaloop officially debuted on July 18 at the CAM-U Christmas in July Expo in Orlando. Developed by Sarasota-based Public Products, Kaloop combines robust digital tools with access to licensed CAMs starting at just two hours per week.

For smaller communities or self-managed boards, Kaloop offers licensed CAM services on an hourly basis, allowing associations to meet state requirements without the overhead of a full-time hire. The platform includes features that use AI to review and answer questions on community documents and keep track of tasks within the association. Features like architectural review automation, buyer and renter application workflows, task and violation tracking, and AI-powered chat for instant homeowner support—can streamline communication.

“We built Kaloop after seeing how expensive most management solutions are,” said Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer. “Our goal is to give associations and CAMs the tools and support they need—without locking them into expensive contracts or software they don’t use.”

The platform is designed for ease of use, especially for volunteer board members and part-time property managers. Kaloop also helps communities simplify records requests and annual reporting by keeping all required information in one place.

“A lot of HOAs are frustrated with how long simple tasks take,” said Heidi Hensell, Director of Operations. “We’re cutting through that with a practical, affordable solution that grows with the board’s needs.”

Kaloop’s core task management tools are free to use, and communities can request a live demo at kaloop.com. Additional services—such as administrative support, vendor coordination, and accounting—can be added as needed.

Public Products, the parent company of Kaloop, is known for building practical tools that simplify business management. The company says the idea for Kaloop came from watching smaller associations struggle to stay compliant without overspending.

Kaloop is currently available in Florida and is accepting new community sign-ups statewide.

ABOUT PUBLIC PRODUCTS

Founded in 2021, Public Products is Southwest Florida’s premier business incubator and software development company. Based in Sarasota, the company turns ideas into scalable ventures across technology, consumer products, and financial services. Its portfolio includes Utilasoft, Kaloop, Budget Banking, Dusted and SpicePackers, the Business & Belly Laughs podcast, RenderReal, and more. Learn more at www.publicproducts.com.

