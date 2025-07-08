Dusted™ Seasoning Now Available in Over 350 Stores Nationwide

Dusted™ Founder Chris Abbott Dusted Seasoning

Veteran-owned brand expands after word-of-mouth growth, chef endorsements, and a call from Shark Tank

Dusted™ started during lockdown, it’s the perfect mix of salt, pepper, and garlic — each high quality and in the right ratio. The activated charcoal helps create that seared crust and rich flavor.” — Chris Abbott, Founder

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dusted™, a veteran-owned seasoning brand born during the pandemic, is now stocked in more than 350 retail locations across the U.S., following steady growth fueled by home cooks, professional chefs, and a surprise call from Shark Tank.

What began as a kitchen project for founder Chris Abbott in 2020 became a full-time business by 2022. Today, Dusted™ is sold online, in regional grocery and specialty retailers, and through national food wholesalers.

“Dusted™ started during lockdown,” said Abbott. “It’s the perfect mix of salt, pepper, and garlic—each high quality and in the right ratio. The activated charcoal helps create that seared crust and rich flavor on steaks and burgers.”

The blend was designed for red meat and quickly gained traction among grilling enthusiasts and culinary professionals.

“When you order chicken or fish, you ask for it blackened—it’s the only seasoning people call out by name,” said Barret Lang, Vice President of Sales at Dusted™. “But with steak, most just pick a temperature and hope it’s seasoned well. Dusted changes that. It’s a bold blend of salt, pepper, garlic, and activated charcoal that delivers consistent flavor and the perfect sear. Now, whether you’re out or at home, you can finally say, ‘I want it Dusted.’”

Dusted™ is available online at OrderItDusted.com, Amazon, and in-store at butcher shops and regional grocery chains. The company also supplies foodservice wholesalers.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, the business is veteran-owned, family-run, and part of the Public Products portfolio. Its website includes testimonials from chefs who call Dusted™ a “go-to” for red meat and a staple for summer grilling.

As retail and foodservice distribution continues to grow, Abbott says the mission stays focused. “This wasn’t made in a test kitchen—it was made for the grill.”

ABOUT DUSTED™

Dusted™ is a proprietary meat seasoning brand created by veteran Chris Abbott and launched as a business in 2022. Originally developed during the Covid pandemic as a personal recipe, Dusted™ is now sold in more than 350 retail locations, online at www.OrderItDusted.com and Amazon, and through food wholesalers nationwide. The product is made and distributed by a family-run team based in Sarasota, Florida.

ABOUT PUBLIC PRODUCTS

Founded in 2021, Public Products is Southwest Florida’s premier business incubator and software development company. Based in Sarasota, the company turns ideas into scalable ventures across technology, consumer products, and financial services. Its portfolio includes Utilasoft, Kaloop, Budget Banking, Dusted and SpicePackers, Business & Belly Laughs podcast, RenderReal and more. Learn more at www.publicproducts.com.

Dust. Oil. Grill.

