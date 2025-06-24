Robin Lankton Joins Public Products as Vice President of Marketing

Robin Lankton

Former media executive brings 25 years of branding and audience growth expertise to drive expansion.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public Products, a Southwest Florida-based business incubator and software development firm, announced today the appointment of Robin Lankton as Vice President of Marketing. Lankton brings 25 years of experience in branding, marketing strategy, and audience development, with a strong background in media.

In her new role, Lankton will lead marketing and brand strategy across Public Products’ diverse portfolio of software and consumer brands. “Robin understands how to position a brand with clarity and purpose,” said Chief Product Officer Chris Abbott, of Public Products. “She brings deep expertise in connecting audiences with value, and she’ll be instrumental in scaling our current and future brands.”

Lankton previously held senior marketing positions in major media companies, where she led brand development, growth strategy, and cross-channel marketing initiatives. Her experience includes performance marketing, customer acquisition, and building scalable campaigns across digital and traditional platforms.

“Public Products is building solutions that are both practical and scalable,” said Lankton. “Each brand is solving real problems, and I’m excited to help expand their reach with thoughtful, effective marketing.”

Public Products develops brands through an internal incubator model. Each division is designed to serve a specific audience or market need. Current brands include:

• Utilasoft – End-to-end custom software solutions that gives clients a true competitive edge

• Kaloop – A single platform for homeowner associations and property managers to manage day-to-day operations

• Budget Banking – An intuitive budgeting platform and companion guide for financial clarity and control

• Dusted – A proprietary food seasoning available online and at over 300 retail locations across the US

• RenderReal – 3D modeling and prototype development services for product teams and entrepreneurs

Lankton’s appointment supports the company’s goal of strengthening go-to-market strategies across all business units.

About Public Products

Founded in 2021, Public Products is Southwest Florida’s premier business incubator and software development company. Based in Sarasota, the company turns ideas into scalable ventures across technology, consumer products, and financial services. Its portfolio includes Utilasoft, Kaloop, Budget Banking, Dusted and SpicePackers, Business & Belly Laughs podcast, RenderReal and more. Learn more at www.publicproducts.com.

