Community Oncology Alliance Welcomes Christine Pfaff, MBA, RPh, as Director of Clinical Initiatives

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA), a national nonprofit organization that advocates for independent community oncology practices and the patients they serve, announced today that Christine Pfaff, MBA, RPh, has joined the team as director of clinical initiatives. A longtime participant in COA’s networks and respected leader in community oncology, Pfaff brings a wealth of expertise and experience to the position.As director of clinical initiatives, Pfaff will use her background in community oncology clinic and pharmacy operations to support independent practices that are navigating an increasingly complex health care landscape. She will guide COA’s industry-leading peer-to-peer network for medically integrated pharmacy teams in independent community oncology and urology practices across the country, the Community Oncology Pharmacy Association (COPA). In addition, Pfaff will support COA’s work on payment reform, educational initiatives, and employer engagement through the National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA).“Christine is exactly what COA needs: an individual who understands community oncology and medically integrated dispensing pharmacy from top to bottom,” said Nicolas Ferreyros, COA’s managing director. “Her experience in independent community oncology and long-standing connections with COA members make her a natural fit. We look forward to working with her to support our members.”Pfaff is a longtime member of COPA, serving as a board member since 2016, and is currently a member on the Ohio Board of Pharmacy. She joins COA from the American Oncology Network (AON) where she served as senior regional director of operations. Prior to that, she was associate director of practice operations at the Zangmeister Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio. Both Zangmeister and AON are valued members of COA.###About the Community Oncology AllianceThe Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. Learn more about COA at www.communityoncology.org

