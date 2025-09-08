Community Oncology Alliance Hosts 16th Annual Payer Exchange Summit and Biannual State Advocacy Retreat

Community Oncology Alliance Logo

Attendees Convene to Discuss the Latest in Measuring, Paying for, and Delivering High-Quality, Patient-Centered Cancer Care

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly 250 attendees gathered this week outside Washington, D.C., for the Community Oncology Alliance’s (COA’s) sixteenth annual Payer Exchange Summit on Oncology Payment Reform. Attendees represent practices, employers, payers, regulators, and other stakeholders laying the groundwork for the future of high-quality and high-value cancer care. Prior to the Summit, COA hosted a successful Legislative Leadership Program retreat to teach practice leaders the skills they need to be successful advocates in their states.Payer Exchange Summit on Oncology Payment ReformThe COA Payer Exchange Summit is a unique, invitation-only gathering of leaders who are actively involved or interested in advancing oncology payment reform. During the Summit, leaders learn about the exciting advancements in system reform and build relationships for further collaboration on ensuring the delivery of high-quality and high-value cancer care. This year’s agenda addresses pressing topics like innovations in pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) transparency, the future of the Enhancing Oncology Model, the future of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, and more. Each session is led by speakers who are actively involved in payment reform or policy.Legislative Leadership Program State Advocacy RetreatThirty COA members from 14 states took part in the Legislative Leadership Program retreat. States have been active grounds for health policy change in the last few years, and engaging state legislators is crucial to preserve access to community cancer care. COA’s Legislative Leadership Program teaches participants how to work effectively with their state legislators and regulators to craft policies that promote local, affordable, innovative, and high-quality cancer care. Graduates of the program receive year-round support from COA’s state policy team in the form of representative outreach, resources, and strategic counsel.Learn more about COA’s State Legislative Leadership Program at https://www.communityoncology.org/advocacy/state-legislative-leadership ###About the Community Oncology AllianceThe Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. Learn more about COA at www.communityoncology.org

