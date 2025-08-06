Community Oncology Pharmacy Association (COPA) Welcomes Nick Bouchard and Kyle Kitchen to Advisory Board

Community Oncology Alliance Logo Community Oncology Pharmacy Association (COPA) Logo

Experienced Medically Integrated Pharmacy Leaders from HOACNY and Utah Cancer Specialists Join COPA Leadership

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Oncology Pharmacy Association (COPA) , a peer network for medically integrated pharmacies in independent community oncology and urology practices, is pleased to announce the addition of Nick Bouchard, PharmD, and Kyle Kitchen, PharmD, MBA, to its Board of Directors.Bouchard serves as the Director of Pharmacy Services for Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York (HOACNY), while Kitchen is Chief Clinical Officer for Utah Cancer Specialists. Together, they bring nearly four decades of combined experience in clinical pharmacy, operations, and practice leadership.Both Bouchard and Kitchen have been deeply involved in COPA for several years, contributing to roundtable discussions and assisting their peers in addressing pharmacy and practice issues. Their willingness to help and roles as leaders at their own practices make them valuable members of an industry-spanning association like COPA.“Nick and Kyle exemplify what COPA is all about – peer leadership, practical insight, and a deep commitment to patient-centered pharmacy care in their communities,” said Christine Pfaff, MBA, RPh, Director of Clinical Initiatives at the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) and staff liaison to COPA. “Their expertise and hands-on approach make them invaluable additions to the COPA Advisory Board.”COPA is a network of the Community Oncology Alliance (COA), the nation’s leading nonprofit advocacy group dedicated solely to the needs of independent community oncology practices. Through COPA, members work together to address regulatory, clinical, and operational barriers to ensure patients have timely, evidence-based, and unrestricted access to pharmacy services as an integral part of their care. As an active peer-to-peer network, members share resources and strategies to help manage and maximize pharmacy operations.###About the Community Oncology Alliance: COA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 5,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every day and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more at www.CommunityOncology.org . Follow COA on Twitter at www.twitter.com/oncologyCOA or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CommunityOncologyAlliance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.