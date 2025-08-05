National Cancer Treatment Alliance Adds Three Members to Board of Directors

National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA) logo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA) , a national network of independent community oncology practices that works with employers to ensure their employees have access to high-quality, high-value, and local cancer care, announced today the addition of three new members to its Board of Directors. Chanh Huynh, MD, of Cancer Care Associates of York; Santosh Kumar, MD, of Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York; and Bibas Reddy, DO, of The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, have been nominated to serve terms on the NCTA Board of Directors.As a practicing physician at Cancer Care Associates of York, Inc., in York, Pennsylvania, Dr. Huynh works with practice leadership to implement value-based care models. Dr. Kumar works alongside practice leaders as the vice president at Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York (HOACNY) in Syracuse, New York, to implement quality standards and value-based care models. As the president of The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in Fort Worth, Texas, Dr. Reddy spearheads payment reform and value-based care initiatives at the practice.“The addition of three experienced practice leaders deepens our bench considerably,” said Robert Baird, RN, MSA, president of NCTA. “As NCTA pursues high-quality, high-value cancer care that is affordable and close to home, it is crucial that we are guided by those that are putting these models and strategies into play. I look forward to the new ideas and enthusiasm that Drs. Huynh, Kumar, and Reddy will bring to the table.”NCTA offers employers and their covered lives options when it comes to receiving cancer treatment close to home. It serves as the bridge between self-funded employers and providers of high-quality, affordable, local cancer care. The NCTA network is made up of independent community oncology practices who want to give employers and patients more choices for cancer care outside of the high-cost institutional setting.NCTA is a for-profit benefit corporation that is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Community Oncology Alliance (COA), a national nonprofit dedicated to advocating for independent community oncology providers.Drs. Huynh, Kumar, and Reddy were confirmed as new NCTA Board members at the most recent COA Board meeting. Each new member must be nominated by a current member and have a track record of pursuing or implementing cutting-edge strategies to lower the cost and increase access to cancer care. Members serve a three-year term on the Board.###About the National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA)NCTA is a nationwide coalition of leading, independent community oncology practices that have joined together to help employers improve cancer care. The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) created NCTA to work directly with employers on cancer drugs and services, which ensures access to the highest-quality, most affordable local cancer care. NCTA leverages the expertise of its national oncology network to provide information, resources, and educational materials on key issues in cancer care to employers and employees. Find out more about NCTA at www.NCTAcancer.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.