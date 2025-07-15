Space for improving police cooperation with the Netherlands

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Ivica Dačić spoke today with Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Serbia Martijn Elgersma about cooperation between the two countries in the field of internal affairs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.