Unacceptable calls for renewed animosity, conflict in region

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assessed today that the speech of member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Bećirović, as part of the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the crimes in Srebrenica, constitutes a call for renewed animosity and conflict in the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.