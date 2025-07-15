Serbia always chooses dialogue to resolve outstanding issues

Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić received today a farewell visit from Head of the European Union Delegation to Serbia Emanuele Giaufret, expressing his gratitude for his personal commitment and contribution to Serbia’s European path during his mandate.

