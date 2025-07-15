Extraordinary minimum wage increase by 9.4 percent as of October

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Siniša Mali stated today that a decision was made at a session of the Socio-Economic Council to increase the minimum wage by 9.4 percent from 1 October this year, or from RSD 53,592 to RSD 58,630, which in euros is an increase from €450 to €500.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.