Extraordinary minimum wage increase by 9.4 percent as of October

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Siniša Mali stated today that a decision was made at a session of the Socio-Economic Council to increase the minimum wage by 9.4 percent from 1 October this year, or from RSD 53,592 to RSD 58,630, which in euros is an increase from €450 to €500.

