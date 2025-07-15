Potential for improving cooperation with Belarus in many areas

Minister without portfolio in charge of international economic cooperation and the social position of the church in the country and abroad Nenad Popović, PhD, today led a Serbian delegation at the 12th session of the Intergovernmental Serbian-Belarusian Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.