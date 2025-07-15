Submit Release
Prime Minister receives farewell visit from Emanuele Giaufret

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, today received a farewell visit from Head of the European Union Delegation to Serbia Emanuele Giaufret, and thanked him for his personal engagement and contribution to strengthening cooperation between Serbia and the European Union during his mandate.

