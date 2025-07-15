Prime Minister receives farewell visit from Emanuele Giaufret

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, today received a farewell visit from Head of the European Union Delegation to Serbia Emanuele Giaufret, and thanked him for his personal engagement and contribution to strengthening cooperation between Serbia and the European Union during his mandate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.