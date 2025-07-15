Rosec Jewels Announces 20% Off Engagement Rings and Wedding Bands in Seasonal Jewelry Offer

Customers can explore 20% off on engagement rings and wedding bands, plus receive free studs and a complimentary one-year warranty.

We aim to make meaningful milestones more accessible while supporting responsible craftsmanship” — Ankit Gupta, CEO of Rosec Jewels.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosec Jewels, a fine jewelry brand focused on sustainable and certified gemstone pieces, has launched a seasonal promotion offering 20% off its collection of engagement rings and wedding bands. The offer also includes a free pair of moissanite stud earrings with every order and a one-year complimentary warranty across eligible purchases.The announcement comes in response to continued customer interest in ethically crafted bridal jewelry that blends classic symbolism with modern values. Rosec Jewels’ engagement and wedding collections feature a wide range of styles set with lab-grown diamonds, moissanite, and lab-created gemstones, handcrafted to meet diverse preferences and budgets.A Sustainable Approach to Bridal JewelryThe engagement ring and wedding band collections at Rosec Jewels reflect the brand’s commitment to certified quality and responsible sourcing. Key features include:Designed with certified E–F color, VS clarity stones, these rings replicate the brilliance and durability of mined diamonds while reducing environmental impact. Styles range from timeless solitaires to intricate halo and vintage-inspired settings.Moissanite Engagement RingsKnown for high brilliance and affordability, moissanite rings are available in classic and contemporary designs, making them a popular choice for couples seeking ethical alternatives.Wedding Bands for All StylesThe wedding band collection includes plain gold bands, pavé-set moissanite and diamond designs, and complementary styles that fit flush with engagement rings. Each piece is available in hallmarked 10K, 14K, and 18K gold options.Lab-Grown Gemstone RingsFeaturing sapphires, rubies, emeralds, and custom-colored stones, these pieces add a touch of personalization and symbolism to traditional bridal sets.The seasonal promotion includes:20% Off on All Engagement Rings and Wedding BandsFree Moissanite Stud Earrings with Every PurchaseOne-Year Free Warranty on All JewelryInsured U.S. Shipping at No Cost30-Day Return WindowFlexible Payments with Shop Pay (Buy Now, Pay Later)The promotion is available online at the brand’s official website and applies to both ready-to-ship and made-to-order jewelry pieces.About Rosec JewelsRosec Jewels is a U.S.-based fine jewelry brand specializing in lab-grown diamond, moissanite, and lab-grown colored gemstone jewelry. With a 4.7-star TrustPilot rating and more than 10,000 customers served, the company continues to grow its presence through ethical sourcing, certified stones, and customer-focused services.To browse the full collection and learn more about the seasonal offer, visit: www.rosecjewels.com

