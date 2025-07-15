Extreme Heat Advisory: Health and Safety Guidance from State Agencies

As temperatures surge across Oregon, the National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Watch, Heat Advisories and Extreme Heat Warnings for parts of Oregon, Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) are urging all residents to take precautions against the dangerous heat affecting the region. Heat of this intensity poses serious health risks for everyone—particularly older adults, children, people with disabilities, outdoor workers, pregnant people, and those without air conditioning.

“One of the biggest dangers is how easy it is to underestimate prolonged heat exposure,” Erin McMahon, Director, Oregon Department of Emergency Management, said. “It’s not just one hot afternoon—it’s the cumulative toll of multiple days without relief that leads to tragedy. Last summer, Oregon lost 11 lives to heat during the July 4-7 heatwave. It was one of the deadliest weather-related events in our state’s history. Heat kills, and we have to treat it with the urgency it deserves.”

Recognize and Respond to Heat Illness

Heat-related illnesses can progress rapidly and impair judgment. Understanding the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke is critical:

Heat Exhaustion

Symptoms: heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea

heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea Action: move to a cool place and hydrate—use cool towels and ice packs on the neck and feet (do not put a person in cold water – it can cause shock)

Heat Stroke (Emergency)

Symptoms: confusion, high body temp, loss of consciousness, no sweating

confusion, high body temp, loss of consciousness, no sweating Action: call 911 immediately

Learn more at: bit.ly/45XeNlS

Stay Cool and Safe

To locate cooling resources near you, call 211 or visit 211info.org/summer-and-heat-related-resources/. 211info’s core operating hours are Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., but hours may be extended during emergency incidents, including extreme heat.

If you need help getting to a cooling location, call 211 to discuss transportation options.

Check on family, neighbors, and those living alone.

Hydrate consistently—don’t wait until you feel thirsty and limit sugary and alcoholic drinks.

Dress in loose, light-colored, breathable clothing.

Take lots of cold showers or seek out air-conditioned buildings or cooling shelters during the hottest part of the day.

Keep windows closed during the day and open at night (unless wildfire smoke is present).

Never leave pets or children in vehicles.

Limit physical activity—even athletes should limit their activity during extreme heat.

For medical emergencies or concerns about someone at risk, call the Police Non-Emergency number in your area for a welfare check—or 911 if immediate care is needed. Your actions can save lives. Stay cool, stay safe and stay connected.

Remember the Increased Fire Danger and Energy Conservation

High temperatures heighten the risk of wildfires:

Respect burn bans

Use fireworks cautiously

Report unsafe conditions

Oregonians are also urged to conserve energy:

Avoid running major appliances during peak demand hours (morning and evening)

Help prevent power outages and grid strain

Report excessive pricing of essential goods or lodging to the Oregon Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Services: doj.state.or.us/consumer-protection

Stay Informed

Heat Alerts Made Simple

Excessive Heat Watch:

Possible extreme heat in 24–48 hrs.

110°+ / 105°+

Excessive Heat Warning:

Expected extreme heat in 12–24 hrs.

110°+ / 105°+ (can be issued earlier or for longer heat waves)

Heat Advisory:

Expected hot weather in 12–24 hrs.

105–109° / 100–104° (can also be issued earlier or during prolonged heat)

East of Blue Ridge: Alerts kick in at slightly higher temperatures. West of Blue Ridge: Thresholds are a bit lower due to cooler climate conditions.

