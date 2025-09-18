Oregon Department of Emergency Management Announces SPIRE IV Grant Awards

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) announced funding awards for the fourth round of the State Preparedness and Incident Response Equipment (SPIRE) Grant Program. The SPIRE program provides life-saving emergency response equipment to state, local, tribal and other eligible agencies across Oregon to strengthen statewide disaster preparedness and response.

More than 120 pieces of equipment will be distributed to 83 jurisdictions statewide, totaling more than $8.1 million in awards.

“Through the SPIRE program, we’re building a stronger, safer Oregon by ensuring our emergency response partners have the tools they need to protect communities,” OEM Director Erin McMahon, said. “This equipment strengthens local capacity, supports mutual aid across jurisdictions, and prioritizing life and safety during disasters.”

Funded projects include a wide range of equipment designed to meet local needs and strengthen Oregon’s overall emergency response network. Examples include:

High-axle rescue water evacuation vehicles for Harney, Yachats Rural Fire Protection District and Curry counties to support flood response and swift-water rescues.

for Harney, Yachats Rural Fire Protection District and Curry counties to support flood response and swift-water rescues. Sandbagging machines for Harney, Malheur, Crook, Portland, North to quickly produce flood barriers during severe weather.

for Harney, Malheur, Crook, Portland, North to quickly produce flood barriers during severe weather. Unmanned aerial vehicles with thermal imaging to assist search-and-rescue efforts in every region of the state.

efforts in every region of the state. Communications unit leader kits, compact rapid deployables and resilient incident connectivity kits to bolster emergency communications when 911 systems or fiber lines are disrupted.

to bolster emergency communications when 911 systems or fiber lines are disrupted. Generators, mobile command centers, utility terrain vehicles, modular vehicle barriers, traffic message boards and heavy-lift airbags to improve readiness and on-the-ground response.

to improve readiness and on-the-ground response. Solar charging stations and dual-fuel transport trailers to ensure resilient power and fuel supplies during extended emergencies.

Procurement of SPIRE IV equipment will begin in the coming months. While the purchasing process can take time, OEM is committed to moving as quickly as possible to deliver equipment. All equipment is purchased and owned by OEM but is locally managed and maintained. As such, all vendor communication will be managed by OEM staff; applicants are asked to refer any direct vendor outreach back to OEM.

A complete list of funded and unfunded projects, as well as reviewer feedback, is available at the SPIRE site.

For questions about SPIRE IV, contact oem.spire@oem.oregon.gov.

About SPIRE

Authorized by Oregon House Bill 2867 (2017), the State Preparedness and Incident Response Equipment (SPIRE) Grant Program provides emergency response equipment to state, local, and tribal agencies to help increase disaster response capacity across Oregon. To learn more about SPIRE and see where equipment has been delivered, visit https://spire-geo.hub.arcgis.com.