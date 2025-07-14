Mississippi Lottery Tops More Than $113 Million in Total State Transfers 

June Transfer of $9.2 million marks end of Fiscal Year 2025

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery has made its final monthly transfer to the state for Fiscal Year 2025 with a transfer of $9,200,863.25, bringing the total amount generated for Mississippi during FY25 to $113,001,105.82.

The fiscal year, which ended June 30, marked a banner year for the Lottery, highlighted by major milestones including the Lottery’s 5th Anniversary, the launch of an enhanced Mega Millions game, the first-ever Mississippi Match 5 millionaire, and the state’s largest lottery win to date, a $10 million Powerball Double Play jackpot.

Since the Lottery’s launch, a combined $691.7 million has been transferred to state funds:

$470.7 million to the State Highway Fund, helping support vital road and bridge projects across Mississippi.

to the State Highway Fund, helping support vital road and bridge projects across Mississippi. $221 million to the Education Enhancement Fund, which supports early learning collaboratives, the Teacher Supply Fund, and critical upgrades to the Mississippi Student Information System, ensuring students have access to enhanced educational tools and technology.

“We’re proud to fund improvements to roads and schools — priorities that affect every Mississippian,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “These transfers demonstrate the Lottery’s commitment to supporting Mississippi’s long-term growth and success.”

All numbers contingent on financial audit.

Sizzlin’ Summer Cash Bonus Promotion

The Mississippi Lottery is turning up the excitement this summer with its Sizzlin’ Summer Cash Bonus Promotion.The next drawing is Wednesday, July 16. Players can enter any non-winning tickets from the eligible HOT GAMES $2 Heat Stroke, $5 Blazing Hot Bucks, and $10 Red Hot Cash into the promotion for a chance to win cash prizes ranging from $500 to $25,000. To learn more or to enter, visit www.mslottery.com and click the Bonus Promos tab.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $248 million with an estimated cash value of $112.4 million while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $2.75 million with an estimated cash value of $1.24 million. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $90 million with an estimated cash value of $39.9 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $548,000.

7/14/25