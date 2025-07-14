Senate Bill 939 Printer's Number 1048
PENNSYLVANIA, July 14 - context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Affiliated group." One or more chains of corporations,
limited liability entities or partnerships, or any combination
thereof, connected through the ownership of stock or ownership
interests with a common parent that is a corporation, limited
liability entity or partnership, but only if the common parent
owns directly, or indirectly, a controlling interest in each of
the members of the group.
"Artificial intelligence." Technology or tools that use
predictive algorithms to create new content, including audio,
code, images, text simulations or videos.
"Critical IT load." That portion of electric power capacity,
expressed in terms of megawatts, that is reserved solely for
owners or tenants of a data center to operate their computer
server equipment. The term does not include an ancillary load
for common areas.
"Data center." A facility or group of facilities that is
used to house and operate equipment that:
(1) receives, stores, aggregates, manages, processes,
transforms, retrieves, researches or transmits data; or
(2) is necessary for the proper operation of equipment
that receives, stores, aggregates, manages, processes,
transforms, retrieves, researches or transmits data.
"Emerging technology." Technologies still in development and
deemed by the office to have a significant impact on society in
the next decade, including, but not limited to, artificial
intelligence, robotics and blockchain technology.
"High impact data center." A facility or group of facilities
that satisfies all of the following:
(1) Is a data center.
