Senate Bill 939 Printer's Number 1048

PENNSYLVANIA, July 14 - context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Affiliated group." One or more chains of corporations,

limited liability entities or partnerships, or any combination

thereof, connected through the ownership of stock or ownership

interests with a common parent that is a corporation, limited

liability entity or partnership, but only if the common parent

owns directly, or indirectly, a controlling interest in each of

the members of the group.

"Artificial intelligence." Technology or tools that use

predictive algorithms to create new content, including audio,

code, images, text simulations or videos.

"Critical IT load." That portion of electric power capacity,

expressed in terms of megawatts, that is reserved solely for

owners or tenants of a data center to operate their computer

server equipment. The term does not include an ancillary load

for common areas.

"Data center." A facility or group of facilities that is

used to house and operate equipment that:

(1) receives, stores, aggregates, manages, processes,

transforms, retrieves, researches or transmits data; or

(2) is necessary for the proper operation of equipment

that receives, stores, aggregates, manages, processes,

transforms, retrieves, researches or transmits data.

"Emerging technology." Technologies still in development and

deemed by the office to have a significant impact on society in

the next decade, including, but not limited to, artificial

intelligence, robotics and blockchain technology.

"High impact data center." A facility or group of facilities

that satisfies all of the following:

(1) Is a data center.

