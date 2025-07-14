Senate Bill 932 Printer's Number 1051
PENNSYLVANIA, July 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1051
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
932
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, KEEFER, KIM,
SANTARSIERO, COSTA, FONTANA, VOGEL, J. WARD AND SCHWANK,
JULY 14, 2025
REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, JULY 14, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), entitled "An
act concerning townships of the second class; and amending,
revising, consolidating and changing the law relating
thereto," in election of officers and vacancies in office,
further providing for vacancies in general.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 407(b) introductory paragraph, (c), (d)
and (e) of the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as The
Second Class Township Code, are amended and the section is
amended by adding a subsection to read:
Section 407. Vacancies in General.--* * *
(b) [A] Except as provided under subsection (e), a
resignation:
* * *
(c) Except as provided under subsection (c.1), the following
shall apply:
(1) If, for any reason, the board of supervisors refuses,
fails, neglects or is unable to fill a vacancy within thirty
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Legal Disclaimer:
