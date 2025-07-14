Senate Bill 932 Printer's Number 1051

PENNSYLVANIA, July 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1051

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

932

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, KEEFER, KIM,

SANTARSIERO, COSTA, FONTANA, VOGEL, J. WARD AND SCHWANK,

JULY 14, 2025

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, JULY 14, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), entitled "An

act concerning townships of the second class; and amending,

revising, consolidating and changing the law relating

thereto," in election of officers and vacancies in office,

further providing for vacancies in general.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 407(b) introductory paragraph, (c), (d)

and (e) of the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as The

Second Class Township Code, are amended and the section is

amended by adding a subsection to read:

Section 407. Vacancies in General.--* * *

(b) [A] Except as provided under subsection (e), a

resignation:

* * *

(c) Except as provided under subsection (c.1), the following

shall apply:

(1) If, for any reason, the board of supervisors refuses,

fails, neglects or is unable to fill a vacancy within thirty

