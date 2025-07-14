Senate Bill 933 Printer's Number 1052
PENNSYLVANIA, July 14 - shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Automated license plate reader system." A system of
automated high-speed cameras combined with data processing to
convert images of license plates and vehicles into computer-
readable data. For the purposes of this section, automated
license plate reader systems are only those used by a government
agency and do not refer to electronic devices used solely for
traffic violations or tolling purposes.
"Department." The Department of Transportation of the
Commonwealth.
"Government agency." A Commonwealth agency, law enforcement
agency, transportation authority or agency, or a political
subdivision or municipal or other local authority or agency of
any political subdivision or local authority.
"MASH-tested poles." Poles that have been crash tested
according to the Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware (MASH)
established by the American Association of State Highway and
Transportation Officials.
"Political subdivision." As defined in section 9004.1(e)
(relating to political subdivision and volunteer service use of
tax-free motor fuels) .
"State designated highway." As defined in section 102
(relating to definitions).
§ 3203. Permits.
(a) Installation.--The department shall have the power and
duty to permit the installation of automated license plate
reader systems on State designated highways.
(b) Permits.--The department shall establish a permitting
process for the installation of automated license plate reader
