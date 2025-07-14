Submit Release
Senate Bill 933 Printer's Number 1052

PENNSYLVANIA, July 14 - shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Automated license plate reader system." A system of

automated high-speed cameras combined with data processing to

convert images of license plates and vehicles into computer-

readable data. For the purposes of this section, automated

license plate reader systems are only those used by a government

agency and do not refer to electronic devices used solely for

traffic violations or tolling purposes.

"Department." The Department of Transportation of the

Commonwealth.

"Government agency." A Commonwealth agency, law enforcement

agency, transportation authority or agency, or a political

subdivision or municipal or other local authority or agency of

any political subdivision or local authority.

"MASH-tested poles." Poles that have been crash tested

according to the Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware (MASH)

established by the American Association of State Highway and

Transportation Officials.

"Political subdivision." As defined in section 9004.1(e)

(relating to political subdivision and volunteer service use of

tax-free motor fuels) .

"State designated highway." As defined in section 102

(relating to definitions).

§ 3203. Permits.

(a) Installation.--The department shall have the power and

duty to permit the installation of automated license plate

reader systems on State designated highways.

(b) Permits.--The department shall establish a permitting

process for the installation of automated license plate reader

