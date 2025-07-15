Digital Transformation Expo Europe Returns to Amsterdam – The Premier Enterprise Tech Event of the Year

Join us for Digital Transformation Expo Europe in Amsterdam this September Join 8,000 senior IT leaders Explore innovations from 150+ exhibitors Enjoy two days of Digital Transformation focused conference sessions Hear from over 200 industry leading speakers

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RAI Amsterdam, Netherlands24–25 September 2025 Digital Transformation Expo Europe , part of TechEx Europe , one of Europe’s largest enterprise technology events, is back in Amsterdam this September. Taking place at the RAI Amsterdam on 24–25 September 2025, the event will host 8,000+ senior tech professionals for two action-packed days of strategic insight, groundbreaking innovation, and powerful networking.This year’s agenda will cover the latest in AI, Transformation Infrastructure, Hybrid Cloud, Future of Work, Employee Experience, Customer Experience, Sustainability, Business Transformation, Robotic Process Automation and more.Hear From Global Tech LeadersWith 200+ speakers confirmed, attendees will gain firsthand insights from top-tier leaders shaping the tech landscape, including:• Amanj Hamid – Global Product & Transformation Leader, Schneider Electric• Siny Raghunathan – Global HR Transformation Leader, ING• Anneke Sneevliet – Marketing and Transformation Director, Medtronic• Radha Soni – Director Portfolio and Strategic Planning, Digital Product, Adidas• Marcel Broumels – Director Digital Transformation, Heijmans• Rui Costa – Data & Machine Learning Team Leader, IKEA• Gabriela Cadenas – SVP Global Digital Commerce, Heineken• Jennifer Leduc – Global Head of Workforce Transformation, SiemensFull speaker lineup: https://digitaltransformation-week.com/europe/speakers/ Explore Five Co-Located ConferencesDesigned for IT decision-makers across key industries including manufacturing, finance, retail, and the public sector, TechEx Europe 2025 features five co-located expos:• AI & Big Data Expo – Innovations in AI, machine learning, and ethical data strategy• Cyber Security Expo – Expert-led sessions addressing today’s most pressing cyber threats• IoT Tech Expo – Real-world case studies in edge computing and connected devices• Digital Transformation Expo – Insights on scaling innovation and business agility• Data Centre Expo – Infrastructure solutions for digital growth and resilienceExperience the Latest Tech at the Exhibition FloorExplore solutions from over 200 leading technology exhibitors, including: Cloudflare, Red Hat, Snowflake, BMC, OutSystems, Globalstar, SS&C Blue Prism, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, with more names to be announced.Attendees can take part in live demos, interactive workshops, and tech showcases tailored to enterprise needs.Exhibitor and sponsor list: https://www.digitaltransformation-week.com/europe/exhibitors/ Unparalleled Networking Opportunities• Schedule 1:1 meetings via the TechEx Europe event app• Relax and connect at the VIP Networking Drinks Reception• Meet industry peers in the dedicated Networking LoungeMedia & Registration InformationMedia outlets, tech publications, and journalists are invited to attend and cover Digital Transformation Expo Europe 2025. Press passes are available upon request and include access to all five conference tracks, speaker sessions, and the exhibition floor.Request media accreditation and access to the conference by emailing: info@digitaltransformation-week.comMedia Contact:Gabby RichardsMarketing Managerinfo@digitaltransformation-week.com

