Sofema Online Surpasses 20,000 Enrolments in First Half of 2025

20,000+ enrollments in the first half of 2025

The leading provider of EASA-compliant and vocational aviation training, reports a milestone of over 20,000 course enrolments in the first six months of 2025.

SOFIA , BULGARIA, BULGARIA, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com reinforces position as a leading provider of aviation training, with over 20, 000 enrolments in the first half of 2025 . The figures reflect continued global demand for accessible and regulatory-compliant learning across the aviation sector.With a growing portfolio exceeding 400 online courses, packages, and diploma programs , SOL supports professionals across multiple aviation domains including Continuing Airworthiness Management (CAMO), Aircraft Maintenance Organisations (AMO), Flight Operations, and Safety Management Systems (SMS). The platform’s content is regularly updated to reflect the latest regulatory developments and best practices in the industry.Sofema Online provides training that supports both regulatory awareness and the development of vocational skills. Course completion includes certification and documentation to support individual learning records and organizational compliance needs.Why Choose Sofema Online?✅ EASA Compliant Training across CAMO, AMO, Ops, SMS, and more✅ Vocational Programs designed to build real-world skills & knowledge Freedom Pass Access for unlimited learning at unbeatable value✅ Certification with Full Audit TrailSofema Online’s continued growth underscores its role as a strategic partner in aviation competence development, offering a scalable, flexible solution for professionals and organizations navigating complex training requirements in an evolving regulatory environment.For more information - www.sofemaonline.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.