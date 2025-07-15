AI EVENT EUROPE AI CONFERENCE AI EXPO AI EVENT

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI & Big Data Expo Europe 2025 Returns to Amsterdam – The Premier AI & Data Strategy Event of the YearRAI Amsterdam, Netherlands24–25 September 2025The AI & Big Data Expo Europe, part of the renowned TechEx Europe series, returns to RAI Amsterdam on 24–25 September 2025. This leading enterprise AI and data strategy event will bring together over 8,000 senior technology professionals for two days of cutting-edge content, real-world use cases, and unparalleled networking.Designed for CTOs, CIOs, data scientists, heads of innovation, and key enterprise decision-makers, the AI & Big Data Expo Europe will spotlight the latest in artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data infrastructure, ethical AI, and real-time analytics.TechEx Europe 2025 features five co-located expos:- AI & Big Data Expo – Innovations in AI, machine learning, and ethical data strategy- Cyber Security Expo – Expert-led sessions addressing today’s most pressing cyber threats- IoT Tech Expo – Real-world case studies in edge computing and connected devices- Digital Transformation Expo – Insights on scaling innovation and business agility- Data Centre Expo – Infrastructure solutions for digital growth and resilienceHear From Global Tech LeadersWith 200+ speakers confirmed, attendees will gain firsthand insights from top-tier leaders shaping the AI landscape:Katarzyna Markiewicz-Barreaux – Director, AI Strategic Intelligence, PhilipsAltaf Patel – VP, Global Head of Business Intelligence, PepsiCoNiko Groeneweg– CTO, AXAKay Jaiswal – Global Head of Data Management & Analytics, INGRui Costa – Head of Data & Machine Learning, IKEASuzanne Ellison – Head of Product, Lloyds Banking Groupand many more from KLM, Danone, Fugro, World Economic Forum and beyond.Full speaker line-up: https://www.ai-expo.net/europe/speakers/ Experience the Latest Tech at the Exhibition FloorExplore solutions from over 200 leading technology exhibitors, including:Red Hat, Snowflake, BMC, OutSystems, CrateDB, Toloka, Fivetran and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, with more names to be announced.Attendees can take part in live demos, interactive workshops, and AI showcases tailored to enterprise needs. Exhibitor and sponsor list: https://www.ai-expo.net/europe/exhibitors/ Unparalleled Networking OpportunitiesSchedule 1:1 meetings via the TechEx Europe event appRelax and connect at the VIP Networking Drinks ReceptionMeet industry peers in the dedicated Networking LoungeMedia & Registration InformationMedia outlets, tech publications, and journalists are invited to attend and cover TechEx Europe 2025. Press passes are available upon request and include access to all five conference tracks, speaker sessions, and the exhibition floor.Request media accreditation and access to the conference by emailing: enquiries@techexevent.comMedia Contact:Chloe PalmerMarketing Managerenquiries@ai-expo.net

